Top 5 shooters on the Milwaukee Bucks roster for the 2021-22 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks are entering the new season, coming off their best statistical season in a long time. They finished with their first championship in fifty years, as a result of the hard work and brilliance of many of its stars. In that period, the team waltzed its way to a 46-26 regular-season record, only getting stronger in the postseason. Nothing played as much a role as their firing attack, which outscored teams easily, capturing admirers en route to the title.

Having just received their ring in the opening season victory over possible title challengers the Brooklyn Nets, many of its stars will be raring to go again. They will be eager to establish a legacy - the only possible choice for a talented outfit.

Milwaukee Bucks top five shooters going into the 2021-22 NBA season

In the 2020-21 season, when they came to the top end for several offensive stats, their shooting metrics, especially, proved impressive. Although they did finish third in the Eastern Conference, they scored their way to the NBA title, recording the most points in the league with 8,649 points. The Milwaukee Bucks also stepped up their three-point record after finishing the previous two seasons in the lower half of the three-point table.

They went on to record 1,038 three-pointers throughout the season, placing fifth amongst NBA teams. Its 3,221 field goals were the most in the league, posting a clinical 48.7 percent, the third-best rate in the NBA.

Judging from how easy it was for the Milwaukee Bucks to outscore the Nets yesterday, they should still be on top of most of these stats, come season's end. Let’s look at the top five shooters on the roster that could help them achieve that aim

#5 Pat Connaughton

Pat Connaughton #24 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots against the Phoenix Suns during the second half in Game One of the NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena on July 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Pat Connaughton was an immense player for the Milwaukee Bucks last season, making notable contributions to their offensive dominance against teams. The shooting guard joined the Bucks on August 1, 2018, from the Portland Trail Blazers, on a two-year deal and re-signed on a three-year deal worth $16 million.

Connaughton scored 468 points over the 69 games he featured in. Astonishingly, most of those goals came through three-pointers as Connaughton made 101 three-pointers last season, the fifth-best in the squad. His 168 field goals placed him eighth in the player rankings, his efficiency placing him even higher as he finished with a 43.4 field goal percentage.

#4 George Hill

George Hill #3 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket against Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 06, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

George Hill’s return to the Milwaukee Bucks years after leaving in a polarizing trade has been celebrated as a huge offseason win for the Bucks by fans and critics alike, and the veteran will most likely do justice to the hype. The point guard has shown impressive long-range shooting skills since the start of his career, with a three-point accuracy of 38.4% in his 13 season-long career.

He posted even better stats for accuracy, recording a 48.2 field goal percentage. The fifth best when compared to the Milwaukee Bucks roster last season. His 38.8 three-point percentage puts him third in the Bucks player rankings for the 2020-21 season.

