Top 5 shooters on the Philadelphia 76ers roster for the 2021-22 NBA season

The Philadelphia 76ers will be hoping to conquer the 2021-22 NBA season after failing to clinch the ultimate prize of a championship title in what seemed like a promising season. The Philadelphia 76ers crashed out of the Eastern Conference semi-finals, suffering a Game 7 loss against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Philadelphia 76ers headed into the offseason in a mixed state, as uncertainties hung over some of its key players. However, they succeeded in clarifying many of those doubts in an offseason period that saw them end up with the core of the last season’s team intact. They will be hoping to launch a more sustained championship challenge this season.

How did the Philadelphia 76ers shooting fare last season?

The Philadelphia 76ers might pose as one of the finest squads in the NBA but their shooting stats didn’t always live up to the talent. They performed at an average level in the league last season when ranked for their stats in various shooting metrics. Scoring a total of 8,182 points, the 76ers operated a robust offensive style for the majority of last season, ranking 14th amongst NBA teams for overall points.

They posted 113.6 points per game and placed ninth in field goal percentage in the previous season. However, if they are to put up a good championship challenge, they would need to work more on their three-point shooting. The 76ers struggled with this in their previous season, finishing 23rd for most three-points scored (811).

So looking forward to the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, here are our top five shooters on the Philadephia 76ers roster.

#5 Seth Curry

Seth Curry #31 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on May 11, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Seth Curry, the younger of the Curry brothers, has had it harder than most during his career. Not being able to hit the heights of a notable sibling is one thing, going through a wandering career in search of a home is another. Ever since his rookie season, which saw him play for two different teams, the NBA star has gone on to shuffle around teams. However, after putting on a classic outing for the Philadelphia 76ers last season, the 31-year-old might have finally found a team to call home.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The 76ers are reportedly trading for Seth Curry, who has a career 3-point field goal percentage of 44.3%, 2nd-highest in NBA history, behind Steve Kerr (min. 1,000 3-pt FGA). He is 2 spots ahead of his brother, Stephen Curry, on this list. The 76ers are reportedly trading for Seth Curry, who has a career 3-point field goal percentage of 44.3%, 2nd-highest in NBA history, behind Steve Kerr (min. 1,000 3-pt FGA). He is 2 spots ahead of his brother, Stephen Curry, on this list. https://t.co/UwqR9OIlxu

Since recovering from injury, the shooting guard has risen to become one of the elite three-pointers in the league, locking up a starting spot on the Philadelphia 76ers roster last season. The player scored the second-highest three-points in the team, coming second behind Danny Green with 126 pointers in 57 regular season matches. He also scored 711 points, averaging 12.5 points per game for the 76ers. Placing him in the top five for both metrics.

But Curry seems to have saved his best for the post-season. His three-point average last season, along with other metrics, went up in the postseason. Curry went from a 45.0 three-point percentage to 50.6 in the postseason.

He also averaged 18.8 points in twelve matches, a major jump from his regular-season numbers. Curry will be hoping to see his previous season's playoffs form come to the fore this season, in a bid to finally prove himself as one of the NBA’s biggest stars.

#4 Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on May 11, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ben Simmons has continued to dominate the summer news after his row with the Philadelphia 76ers, on the back of their humiliating defeat at the playoffs. Since performing below standard in the postseason, the elite defender has gone from requesting a trade to holding out on his return to preseason team training. However, with the news of his arrival back in time for the new season, the 76ers can now begin to plan for a successful outcome, regardless of whether Simmons stays or not.

The point guard has spent the past four seasons in 76ers, often producing bits of inspiration from the defense, where he’s able to surge forward, scoring important shots for the team. Last season he posted the third-best field goal percentage, hitting a remarkable 55.7 percent of his shots.

The Fresh Prince scored 829 points last season, the third-highest in the roster, making the most of his shots from inside the arc –leaving his three points record, at a sub-par level. Surely not one of his best traits. If Simons ends up as a Philadelphia 76ers player for the entirety of the upcoming season, the team would be hoping that he improves that aspect of his game.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar