Stephen Curry is widely considered the greatest shooter in the NBA. After being drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the 2009 NBA Draft, he went on to change the face of the game with his pathbreaking style of play.

As his career has progressed, Curry has won several personal titles and accolades. A seven-time NBA All-Star, two-time NBA steals leader, two-time Scoring Champ and three-time NBA Champion, Stephen Curry is a decorated player in the league.

With shooting averages of 47.7% from the field and 43.1% from beyond the arc for his career, Curry is easily one of the best shooters the league has ever seen.

In his time with the Warriors, Curry has played alongside some talented players. With the championships he's won for the franchise, Curry has always had a great cast of players by his side as teammates.

Steve Kerr's system saw major changes to how the Warriors approached the game. With everyone on the team posing as a potential threat from behind the three-point territory, the Warriors rampaged through the competition.

The 2015-16 season would also see the Warriors break the Bulls' regular-season record by recording a 73-9 season. It was in this same season that Curry would win the NBA's first unanimous MVP award.

Keeping in mind the brilliance of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, we look at the top 5 shooters that Stephen Curry has played with in the NBA.

#5 Damion Lee

Damion Lee is a player who shows potential to improve as a shooter

Damion Lee joined the Warriors franchise after playing a short season with the Atlanta Hawks. In his first season with the Warriors, Lee averaged 4.9 points in the 32 games he played in the 2018-19 season.

However, in the 2019-20 season, Damion Lee made a big push as a player for the Warriors. Averaging 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds in the 49 games he played. Lee also shot 41.7% from the field while maintaining a 35.6% average from behind the three-point line.

Going into the 2020-21 season, Lee saw his numbers drop again as his minutes went down. Scoring 6.5 points on 4.8 shots attempted in a game, Lee shot 43.1% from the field and a career-best 39.7% from beyond the arc on 3.4 attempts from downtown.

While this was only his fourth season in the league, the upside to Damion Lee's improvement in shooting is massive. Having shot 90.9% from the charity stripe, Lee indicates serious potential in developing his shooting statistics.

#4 Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes was an important part of the Warriors' championship run in 2015

Harrison Barnes was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the 2012 NBA Draft. He was instantly integrated into the starting lineup where he played alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the small forward position.

Barnes proved to be key to the Warriors offense as he became an important member of their offense. Playing a big role on the defensive end as well, the efforts of Harrison Barnes were contributions that resulted in the Warriors 2015 NBA Championship.

For the 2014-15 season, Barnes played and started in all of the Warriors' games. He averaged 10.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. He also shot 40.5% from beyond the arc on 2.6 three-pointers attempted per game.

Barnes would eventually sign a multi-year contract with the Dallas Mavericks in the 2016-17 season and by 2019 he was traded to his current team, the Sacramento Kings. For the 2020-21 season, Barnes averaged 16.1 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 49.7% from the field.

