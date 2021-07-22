Top 5 single-game performances from a player in the 2021 NBA Playoffs

The 2021 NBA playoffs culminated in an intriguing Milwaukee Bucks Game 6 closeout against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, fans have been treated to spectacular single-game performances in prior rounds of the postseason.

Although injuries changed the fortunes of several superstars, those that featured made the 2021 NBA playoffs worth watching.

The Milwaukee Bucks are deserving of the 2021 NBA championship. They played more games than any other team in the 2021 NBA playoffs but have the resilience to overcome the Phoenix Suns in Game 6.

Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard and Donovan Mitchell deserve honorary mention for their performances in the 2021 NBA playoffs. They fought through adversities but could not carry their teams all the way.

All things considered, here are the top five single-game performances from a player in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

#5 Paul George in Game 5 against the Utah Jazz

Paul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers shoots against Donovan Mitchell #45 and Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Utah Jazz

The LA Clippers successfully tied the 2021 NBA playoffs Western Conference Semi-finals series after going 0-2 against the Utah Jazz. Although the Clippers had a poor record on the road, Paul George exploded to give his team their first lead of the series.

Paul George had arguably the best game of his career in Game 5 against the Jazz.



The victory is more noteworthy because he single-handedly won the game for the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard. Leonard was injured in the fourth quarter of Game 4 and was sidelined for the rest of the series. Paul proved to all his doubters that he can carry the team by himself.

With his 37 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks, the LA Clippers won three consecutive games in Round 2 of the 2021 NBA playoffs. Another decent outing from George and an incredible display from Terance Mann in Game 6 guaranteed the LA Clippers their first conference finals appearance in franchise history.

#4 Chris Paul in Game 6 against the LA Clippers

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns protects the ball against Reggie Jackson #1 and Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers during the second half in Game Six of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals

Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns to the Western Conference finals against all odds. Injuries have disrupted the veteran's run in the NBA playoffs in the past. However, Paul soldiered through to lead his team to the final.

The LA Clippers were the comeback kings in the 2021 NBA playoffs as they came from a 0-2 deficit in the early rounds to win the series. With the Suns enjoying a 3-2 series lead, Paul made it his mission to close out the series.

Chris Paul scored 41 points and shot 7-for-8 on three-points as the Phoenix Suns closed out their NBA Western Conference Finals series against the Los Angeles Clippers with a 130-103 rout in Game 6 on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila). #NBAPlayoffs #NBAWCFhttps://t.co/7FjfdnJ0ik — GMA Sports (@gmasportsph) July 1, 2021

Paul erupted for 41 points against a formidable Clippers team to guarantee the Suns an NBA Finals appearance since 1993. On a night where Devin Booker lost his range, CP3 was automatic from the perimeter, knocking down seven of his eight attempts.

