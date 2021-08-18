Top 5 standout performers in the 2021 NBA Summer League

After ten days of enthralling basketball, the Sacramento Kings toppled the Boston Celtics in the 2021 NBA Summer League final.

Despite averaging 100 points in their first four games, the Celtics were limited to just 67 on Tuesday, while the Kings racked up a century of points, thanks to Louis King's 21 points and five steals.

The 2021 NBA Summer League was the perfect opportunity for fans to get a glimpse of their team's future prospects and how role players from last season would perform with more minutes. On that note, here's a look at the top five standout players in this year's Las Vegas tournament:

#5 Jalen Green

Jalen Green was one of the standout rookies in the NBA Summer League 2021.

Although Jalen Green only played three games for the Houston Rockets, it's difficult not to mention him among the standout performers in the 2021 NBA Summer League.

Determined to prove why he should have been the no.1 overall pick, Green put on an electric shooting display in Las Vegas, connecting with 51% of his field-goal efforts and 52% of his threes. He also had a stellar presence at the free-throw line, making 92.9% of his shots.

Green will need to continue developing his overall game and improve his handling, but considering his scoring prowess, the Houston Rockets have a real star on their hands. His shot-making could separate him from the rest of his rookie class this year. While his workload won't be as high with the franchise's first team, he will likely have a strong impact.

#4 Chris Duarte

Indiana Pacers NBA Summer League standout Chris Duarte

Chris Duarte looks ready to start for the Indiana Pacers this season after a successful NBA Summer League showing. He was the oldest player on Draft night and has proven in Las Vegas why multiple teams were interested in him before the Pacers picked him with their lottery selection.

Over the four games Duarte played, of which the Pacers won twice, he was the top scorer on three occasions. He ended the tournament averaging 18.3 points, having shot at 45% from the field and an impressive 47% from the deep on 7.3 attempts per game.

It wasn't just his scoring that Indiana fans will be excited about, though. Duarte also filled up the boxscore with four rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

