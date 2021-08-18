Top 5 stats from LeBron James' 2017-18 NBA season and Playoffs which certify it as the greatest individual season of all time

LeBron James has been heralded as the greatest player in NBA history by many in the media and around the league. While his case is certainly a strong one and many achievements could be taken into consideration, such as NBA championships and other accolades, we will do it differently on this piece.

In this case, we will have a look at one of the greatest individual seasons ever seen in the NBA and dissect it.

LeBron James' 2017-18 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers is often referred to as one of the main examples of "The King" dragging a team to the NBA Finals that really did not have a shot to do so if it wasn't for his greatness.

That campaign is also mentioned as James' greatest in terms of what he could still do athletically in his 16th NBA season and also the level of his basketball IQ, possibly the highest at age 33.

He averaged 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game in the regular season with 54/36/73 shooting splits.

In this article, we will give you 10 nuggets that will explain why LeBron James' 2017-18 season could and should be regarded as his greatest and the best individual season of all time, at least on offense.

Without further ado, let us take a look.

#5 One of two players with 600 points, 200 rebounds and 100 assists in a single postseason

LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018.

LeBron James had an unbelievable run in the 2018 NBA Playoffs, particularly against Eastern Conference competition. He led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals after performing possibly at the greatest level of his career in a single postseason.

Apart from James, Larry Bird is the only other player to record 600 points, 200 rebounds and 100 assists in a single postseason. In 2018, James achieved that feat, and it was the second time in his career (he also did it in 2012).

#4 LeBron James is the only player with 35+ points and 15+ assists in a single game without turnovers

LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018.

In the 2017-18 regular season, things were not easy for LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers, as proven by their 50-32 record and being the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

In a regular-season game against the Toronto Raptors on March 21st, 2018, James gave Cleveland a narrow victory over Toronto. He did so by putting up 35 points, 17 assist, seven rebounds and not a single turnover.

Since players' turnovers started being tracked in the 1977-78 NBA season, LeBron James is the only player ever to reach 35 points or more and 15 assists or more without a single turnover.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande