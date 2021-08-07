Top 5 stats from Stephen Curry's NBA career to make note of

The 2021-22 NBA campaign will be the 13th season of Stephen Curry's NBA career. With Klay Thompson returning from injury and the Golden State Warriors looking to contend in the Western Conference, the upcoming NBA season could be huge for Curry and company.

Even though the supporting cast was not elite last season, Stephen Curry still managed to win the NBA scoring title. He even put his team in contention for the seventh seed against the LA Lakers in the Play-In tournament.

5 best stats in Stephen Curry's NBA career so far

Stephen Curry has agreed to a four-year, $215M extension with the Warriors, per @wojespn



Now, with the Warriors' pillars being the same from their record-breaking 2015-16 regular season, there might be some solid outings coming from the team next year.

Stephen Curry might once again be in contention for the NBA MVP. Although the Golden State Warriors effectively missed the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Curry finished third in the NBA MVP voting behind Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. He even had the second-most first-place votes.

Now, after a season in which he was criticized for his inability to impose his will on games unless he had a superteam, Curry will not be underestimated.

He will certainly have some expectations put on his shoulders for the 2021-22 NBA season, and the 'Chef' will need to cook a high-level meal again.

In this article, we take a look at five stats from Stephen Curry's career to give you a glimpse of what he's already achieved in the NBA.

#5 First and so far only unanimous NBA MVP in league history

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is awarded the NBA Most Valuable Player Award by Greg Grulikowski from Kia Motors during a press conference at ORACLE Arena on May 10, 2016

This is a well-known fact about Stephen Curry's career. The 33-year-old is the only player in NBA history to win the Most Valuable Player award in the regular season unanimously.

Back in the 2015-16 NBA season, Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to the greatest regular season in league history. The team set a new record with their 73-9 campaign.

Curry was the reigning MVP at the time, having won the award in the 2014-15 campaign. He put up an even more impressive effort in the 2015-16 season. His numbers were impressive, but they do not tell the whole story of his dominance in that year's regular season.

Curry won the scoring title with 30.1 points per game. He made 50.4% of his field goals, 45.4% of his threes (11.2 attempts per game) and a league-leading 90.8% of his free throws.

Curry also made an all-time record 402 threes in the regular season, becoming the first player in NBA history to surpass the 300-threes mark in a single season.

#4 All-time leader in career free-throw percentage

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shoots a free throw

Stephen Curry is inarguably the greatest shooter in NBA history due to his range and incredible efficiency. However, not many people know that he is also the greatest free-throw shooter in NBA history; at least that's what his current FT percentage shows.

Stephen Curry has the highest career free-throw percentage in NBA history, having made 90.7% of his free throws throughout his 12-year career. He's led the league in free-throw percentage four times in his NBA journey, tied with Larry Bird for fourth-most in league history.

