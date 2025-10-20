The NBA is not falling short of tall players entering the 2025-2026 season, as numerous players around the league boast a height that eclipses seven feet. With their tall frame, these players have shown great value as a rim protector and inside scorer for their respective squads.

As the 2025-2026 NBA regular season approaches, here are the five tallest players in the league.

Top 5 tallest NBA players heading into 2025-26 season

1.) Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama stands at 7-foot-5, making him the tallest NBA player today. Utilizing his tall frame, the San Antonio Spurs franchise cornerstone has risen into one of the best players in the league.

Last season, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.8 blocks per game on 46 appearances in just his second year in the league.

The upcoming season will see Wembanyama's return to the court after a blood clot cut his sophomore season short.

The Spurs are expected to lean on Wembanyama throughout the season as they navigate another year in the post-Gregg Popovich era.

2.) Zach Edey

Like Wembanyama, Zach Edey has been a pivotal piece for his team. Standing at 7-foot-4, Edey was the Memphis Grizzlies' starting center for the majority of last season, where he averaged 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game.

Edey will be playing his second season in the NBA this year as the Grizzlies look to bank on him once more for a playoff run.

3.) Dereck Lively II

Dereck Lively II will be entering his third season in the NBA this year, standing at 7-foot-3. Lively has been one of the bigs in the Dallas Mavericks' frontcourt, often playing a backup role for Daniel Gafford.

Lively has been a rim runner throughout his NBA career. Last season, he averaged 8.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.

4.) Rocco Zikarsky

Rocco Zikarsky, a rookie of the Minnesota Timberwolves, will be entering this season as one of the tallest players in the league, as he stands at 7-foot-3.

Zikarsky was picked in the 45th selection of the second round and will play behind Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert for the upcoming season.

5.) Donovan Clingan

Donovan Clingan will be entering his second year this season. Having a height of 7-foot-2, Clingan has shown solid rim protection in his rookie year.

As the Portland Trail Blazers' starting center for most of last season, Clingan put up 6.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.

He is expected to take a leap this season after being picked 7th in the 2024 NBA draft.

