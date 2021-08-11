Top 5 teammates of LeBron James from the famed 2003 NBA Draft Class

LeBron James graduated into the league from the famous 2003 NBA Draft Class. He is quite plausibly the most relentless competitor to ever grace the world of basketball with his presence. Not only has he reached the playoffs in 15 of his 18 seasons, but he has won four championships too.

He has won a championship with every team he has represented. There are only three others - Danny Green, Robert Horry and John Salley - who have won rings with three different teams. However, none other than James can claim to have taken every team he played for to the champions podium.

The depth of his game can still not be defined by the statistics mentioned above. A better stat, perhaps, would be another achievement only he can pin on his lapel. LeBron James is the only player to have won three Finals MVPs with three different teams. Again, one with every team he has ever played for.

LeBron James's top five teammates from the NBA 2003 Draft Class

Despite Bron's undeniable greatness, basketball is still a team sport. There are ample greats that have never won a championship and if not for his supporting cast, there is a chance James would still be ring-less.

In this list, we rank Lebron James's top five teammates from the 2003 draft class. The list is of importance due to the fact that King James himself belongs to the same draft class.

#5 Kyle Korver (51st pick, New Jersey Nets)

Kyle Korver's late draft pick in 2003 sent him to the New Jersey Nets, but his time with them was fugacious. His draft rights were promptly sold to the Philadelphia 76ers and the money was used to cover the cost of Kyle's summer league and to buy a copy machine.

LeBron James' fellow draft class player would go on to establish himself as one of the greatest three-point shooters of all time. Korver ranks fourth in the all-time three-pointers made list. He has scored 2450 three-point field goals in his career and holds a three-point percentage of .429 putting him at number ten on the list. Check out the graph below for more details.

All-time leaders in three-point percentage (Via Statmuse)

Korver played alongside LeBron James for the Cleveland Cavaliers for two long seasons. They reached two finals and were defeated by the Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors. Kyle remained in Cleveland for another season after James moved to the LA Lakers.

#4 Mo Williams (47th pick, Utah Jazz)

Mo Williams was picked by the Utah Jazz as the 47th pick in the 2003 NBA Draft Class. He was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks after just one season where he averaged 14.1 points and 5.7 assists in four seasons. He played alongside Lebron James for three seasons - 2008-09, 2009-10, and 2015-16.

Mo Williams #52 shoots against Toronto Raptors

He assisted James during all those seasons to help cement a place in the playoffs. Perhaps the most significant performance of his post-season career was during the 2008-09 playoffs. Mo averaged 16.3 points and 4.1 assists. He also won his first and only championship ring in 2016. Interestingly, he did so in his last season (2015-16) with his 2003 draft mate LeBron James.

