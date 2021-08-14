Top 5 teammates Stephen Curry has played with in the NBA

The 2020-21 NBA season was far from ideal for Stephen Curry despite him having his best individual campaign in terms of scoring. Curry managed to drag the Golden State Warriors to the play-in tournament single-handedly after one half of the “Splash Brothers” in Klay Thompson underwent a season-ending injury.

Over the course of winning three championships, Stephen Curry has staked his claim as the best shooter the NBA has ever seen. Regardless, even a superhuman such as Curry needs help from his teammates to excel.

Since Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green became teammates, the Warriors are 365-113 (.764) when they all play, the best win percentage by a trio in NBA history (min. 400 games).



That win pct drops to .581 when 2 of the 3 play.

Top 5 teammates Stephen Curry has played with

Over the years, Stephen Curry has had the luxury of playing with a range of elite players. The Golden State Warriors' roster from last year may have been devoid of such high-level performers, but the team is shaping up better for the 2021-22 NBA season.

Regardless, here's a look at the five best teammates that Stephen Curry has had so far.

#5 DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins during his Warriors days

Despite DeMarcus 'Boogie' Cousins only playing a single season for the Golden State Warriors, he's alongside easily the best center that Stephen Curry has played with. Cousins was acquired by the Warriors in July 2018 and played alongside the likes of KD and Klay Thompson for a season.

Cousins had been selected as an All-Star just a year prior but had an injury-plagued time with the Warriors. Regardless, Boogie Cousins averaged more than 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in the 30 games that he played for the Warriors that season. He has been acquired by as many as three different teams since then, although he did not play a single game for the LA Lakers.

#4 Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala during the 2015 NBA Finals

Another player who did not enjoy his best years alongside Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala signed as a 30-year old in November 2013 after declining a four-year extension with his previous team, the Denver Nuggets. Regardless, Iguodala played an immense role for the Golden State Warriors, particularly during the 2015 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Stephen Curry’s reaction when Andre Iguodala was named Finals MVP tells you all you need to know pic.twitter.com/Ownh9PNXmZ — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) April 12, 2020

He was selected as the Finals MVP despite not starting a single regular-season game that year and played alongside Curry for six years, winning three championships and receiving a bit of a cult status among Golden State Warriors fans. After spending a couple of seasons with the Miami Heat, Iguodala has rejoined the Warriors this offseason in free agency.

