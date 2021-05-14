Top 5 teams with the best bench units heading into the 2021 NBA Playoffs

Bench units have played an important role in the success of certain teams in the 2020-2021 NBA season. As we approach the 2021 NBA playoffs, these teams will be hoping that their bench players continue their impressive regular-season form in the postseason.

With the league's health and safety protocols as well as injuries adversely affecting teams' performances, squad depth has never been so important. Sides such as the LA Lakers have had to rely on their bench for large parts of the campaign due to injuries to their main stars.

In this article, we will analyze the top five best bench units of nba teams that have either clinched a playoff berth or are hoping to feature in the postseason via the play-in tournament.

How the best bench units can help their teams heading into the NBA playoffs

For this piece, we decided to include teams that are currently fighting to earn the 7th and 8th seeds as their benches will be just as vital if they are to reach the playoffs.

Other than those competing in the NBA play-in tournament, two of the top teams in the West have also benefitted enormously from their roster depth.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the teams with the best bench units in the NBA ahead of the playoffs.

#5 New York Knicks

New York Knicks bench veteran Derrick Rose

The New York Knicks have been one of the surprise packages this season. As impressive as their starters have been, their bench unit has also flourished under the leadership of Derrick Rose.

Since moving from the Detroit Pistons midseason, the former NBA MVP has been dominant in his role as the Knicks' back-up point guard. Starting 30 games from the bench, the 32-year-old has averaged 15 points and 4 assists with a bench-leading +/- of 6. He has shot an efficient 48.3% from the field and 88% from the free-throw line.

DERRICK ROSE🌹

Season-high 25 PTS, 8 AST, 6 REB in 32 MINS off the bench during the Knicks win vs the Clippers.



He had 19 PTS (9/10 FG) & 7 AST in the 1st half 🔥pic.twitter.com/BkqFdyQ3Pg — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 9, 2021

Rose's experience will be vital as the New York Knicks head into their first playoff appearance since 2013, especially since many of their players are young.

One such player is his backcourt partner in the second unit, Immanuel Quikeley. Knicks fans have been very impressed with the way the rookie has taken to the NBA as he averages 11.3 points on extremely efficient shooting.

Over the year, the New York Knicks bench has ranked second for +/- (1.6) and for free-throw percentage (82.8%), having taken the eighth-highest attempts.

#4 Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz Sixth Man of the Year candidate Jordan Clarkson

The Utah Jazz have one of the most prolific benches in the league. In the absence of injured duo Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley, their second unit has done its fair share to maintain the league's best record.

Jordan Clarkson has been nothing short of electric, and the Jazz will be hoping that he can continue his scoring form in the playoffs. He has averaged 18 points a game this season on 42% shooting. This week, he dropped 41 and 29 points against the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers, respectively.

Jordan Clarkson is turning in highlights every night 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4kY2DMXCq3 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 6, 2021

Veteran forward Joe Ingles has also been crucial for the Utah Jazz. When coming off the bench, Ingles has shot the ball at over 50% from the field and 46% from downtown.

Both stars have had a +/- rating of over 4, helping the Jazz maintain the NBA's third-most potent offense.

#3 LA Clippers

LA Clippers back-up guard Terance Mann

The LA Clippers have enjoyed having an NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner on several occasions in the last decade. Although none of their players will win the award this year, they have one of the most complete rosters in the league heading into the playoffs.

Nicolas Batum, Luke Kennard and Terance Mann have all enjoyed successful games off the bench. The Clippers bench scores the seventh-most points of any team and has the sixth-best field-goal percentage (47.1). They also have the best 3-point accuracy (41.5%), which was aided at the start of the campaign by Marcus Morris Sr., who has since become a starter.

With Lou Williams being traded midseason, the LA Clippers restored veteran experience on their bench with Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins. Rondo currently averages 7.4 points, 5.4 assists and has a +/- of 3.8. His championship expertise will be crucial in leading the franchise's second unit when it comes to the NBA playoffs.

#2 Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane

Not only have the Memphis Grizzlies averaged the fourth-most points per matchup (39.8) in the NBA, but they also rank inside the top-three teams for rebounds (18.1) and assists (10.2). Of those rebounds, they have ranked top for defensive boards, grabbing 14.1.

Lacking in NBA All-Star talent, the Grizzlies have had to grind their way to a plus-500 record and have done so with the help of their hard-working bench players.

Brandon Clarke, who has come off the bench 41 times this year, is averaging 10.5 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Desmond Bane and De'Anthony Melton have both played over 40 games from the bench and are averaging over 9 points while shooting the ball at over 40% from the field and from the three-point line.

As a whole, the Memphis Grizzlies support unit is among the top ten most accurate in terms of field goals.

#1 LA Lakers

LA Lakers bench star Talen Horton-Tucker

As injuries plagued LeBron James and Anthony Davis for large parts of the regular NBA season, the LA Lakers had to rely on their bench more than ever.

The Lakers support unit can provide 40.5 points a night (3rd-best in the NBA) and 18.4 rebounds (best in the NBA), which is promising for Frank Vogel, who aims to guide the team to back-to-back titles.

Although they are currently on the verge of partaking in the play-in tournament, they will still be strong favorites for another championship once LeBron James returns.

Kyle Kuzma, Talen Horton-Tucker and Montrezl Harrell have been key players in the LA Lakers' effective supporting cast. Harrell has started just one of the 68 games he has played this season and is averaging 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds. Meanwhile, Horton-Tucker has started just 4 games and is putting up 9 points a night and 2.8 assists.

Along with rebounds, the LA Lakers bench also leads the NBA in field-goal percentage (48.4%) and ranks fourth for steals (3.4).