Top 5 teams who can push for the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2020-21 NBA season saw the Eastern Conference mostly dominated by three teams in the regular season, the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. Eventually, Milwaukee represented the East in the 2021 NBA Finals and won it all.

However, many were expecting the super Brooklyn Nets to run through everyone in the NBA Playoffs and win the title. Of course, the Milwaukee Bucks' solid postseason and some favorable breaks, mainly with Kyrie Irving's injury, helped Milwaukee beat Brooklyn in a thrilling series.

The two teams seem primed to dominate the East again, while Philadelphia has run into trouble with Ben Simmons' case and the unpredictability behind the team's moves for next year.

Five squads that could be big players in the Eastern Conference during the 2020-21 NBA regular season

The Miami Heat have signed Kyle Lowry and will look to make noise in the East. Elsewhere, the Chicago Bulls could be an interesting squad to watch after adding Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan to the Zach LaVine-Nikola Vucevic mix.

This article will give you five teams expected to have a solid NBA regular season and possibly grab home-court advantage for the Eastern postseason.

#5 Philadelphia 76ers

Despite a messy situation in the 2021 NBA offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers could still be solid in the 2021-22 NBA season. If they trade Ben Simmons and get considerable value in return, Joel Embiid can still lead the team to the top seed of the Eastern Conference again.

If Simmons and a package are traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Damian Lillard, for example, the Philadelphia 76ers could even be favorites to win the East. That's how fast situations can change in the NBA.

Last year, Doc Rivers' team finished first in the Eastern Conference with a 49-23 record, before it all fell apart in the second round against the Atlanta Hawks.

#4 Atlanta Hawks

John Collins #20 and Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks started the season quite nicely last year, but they eventually ran into trouble, forcing the front office to fire coach Lloyd Pierce. The team had gathered some talent in the 2020 offseason, with Nate McMillan taking on head-coaching duties. The team took off and ultimately reached the Eastern Conference Finals.

Now, with a group of young players like Trae Young and John Collins with experience on the biggest stages of the NBA Playoffs and comfortable from a contractual standpoint, the Atlanta Hawks could be primed for another big season.

Last year, the team lost in the Eastern Finals against eventual champions Milwaukee Bucks in six games and the experience could definitely help them build something greater for next year.

Under coach McMillan, the Hawks ended the 2020-21 regular season with a 27-11 record in their last 38 games and that could translate for the upcoming campaign.

