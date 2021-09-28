Top 5 triple-doubles of LeBron James' career

LeBron James is a god sent talent. He is a one in a century player blessed with every tool necessary to succeed in the game of basketball. And he has succeeded. A four-time NBA champion, the undisputed king of the league is a dominant scoring force. But that's not all he has going for himself.

He is also an exceptional playmaker and rebounder. Although he has never led the league in rebounding, he has still managed to register 7.4 total rebounds per game in the entirety of his career. As a shooting guard, this stat line is not common. In addition, he has evolved into a phenomenal feeder in the past three years. During his time with the LA Lakers, he has averaged 8.76 assists per game and has led the league in assists in the 2019-20 regular season.

LeBron James' best triple-doubles in his career

For today's list, we seek to rank LeBron James' best triple-doubles owing to his dominance in the three stat lines we have discussed so far.

#5 41 PTS, 14 TRB, 11 AST (Vs Indiana Pacers)

LeBron James in a game against the Indiana Pacers

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers clashed with the Indiana Pacers on April 2, 2017. The Cavs' roster included Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, JR Smith and James. Meanwhile, the Pacers' team included the likes of Paul George, Lance Stephenson and Thaddeus Young.

One of the most entertaining matches from the 2016-17 season saw LeBron James and Paul George battle it out all night long. Neither was willing to budge, and the teams played through double overtime. In the game, King registered an incredible 41 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. George answered by scoring 43 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Even though the LeBron James-led Cavs would defeat the Pacers 135-130, the contest was as close as possible. But LeBron's superior court vision helped him feed some crucial passes to his teammates. At the same time, his dominance as a defensive rebounder was crucial for his team to win.

#4 41 PTS, 13 TRB,12 AST (Vs Indiana Pacers)

After scoring a 41 point triple-double against the Pacers in the regular season, LeBron and Co. met Indiana again in the playoffs in the 2016-17 season. The city of Cleveland led by King James, swept the Pacers in just four games. The third game saw LBJ go berserk and absolutely dominate the rival team, winning the game 119-114.

In the match, he played for more than 45 minutes and scored 41 points. LeBron James launched 12 shots from the three-point line and converted six of them. In terms of rebounding, he also snatched 12 defensive rebounds and one rebound.

