Top 5 Western Conference Finals MVP betting odds ft. Nikola Jokic

The NBA 2023-24 regular season is coming to an end, and the top teams in the league are already preparing for their postseason. The Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and the OKC Thunder are among the best in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the leaders on those teams are expected to elevate their games when it matters the most.

Since the 2022 NBA playoffs, the NBA started to award the conference finals MVP awards to the best player in the conference finals. Last season, Nikola Jokic won the Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP and eventually the NBA Finals MVP.

Let’s have a look at the list of players with the highest betting odds to win the Western Conference finals MVP this season.

Top 5 Western Conference Finals MVP betting odds

#5, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, +1500

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, an underrated superstar, is the most important player on the OKC Thunder’s roster and crucial for his team’s postseason success.

Chet Holmgren is also a crucial factor for OKC, but he's a rookie. SGA has playoff experience, which will be useful once the playoffs arrive. Although being a young team, the Thunder are not expected to go deep into the playoffs, but looking at their performance this season, nothing they would do would be surprising.

OKC (47-20) is No. 1 in the West, and SGA is one of the league's leading scorers with 30.9 points per game while shooting 54.4%, including 37.3% from beyond the arc. He also leads the league in steals (2.0 per game) while also averaging 6.3 assists per game.

#4, James Harden, +700

James Harden

After James Harden demanded a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers as the season began, he was declared “done” by many. However, the Beard made a perfect comeback after he joined the LA Clippers. The Clippers with Harden have emerged as one of the NBA's best teams.

Harden leads the Clippers’ offense and is a master at creating his own shots and shots for his teammates. He is ranked sixth in assists per game while averaging 17.4 ppg. It wouldn’t be surprising if his numbers skyrocket in the postseason.

#3, Paul George, +700

Paul George

Paul George is one of the NBA's most flawless scorers. He is one of the reasons that the Clippers are title contenders.

PG is averaging 22.3 ppg while shooting 46.3%, including 40.1% from the 3-point line. He averages well over 20 points in the postseason; it wouldn’t be surprising if he gets the Western Conference finals MVP award this season.

#2, Kawhi Leonard, +650

Kawhi Leonard

The fact that three of the top five favorites to win the WCF MVP award belong to the Clippers says a lot about their expectations. On a good day, they can be the best team in the NBA.

The Clippers would not even be in conversation for the title if not for Kawhi Leonard. Klaw has been having one of the most efficient seasons of his career. He is averaging 23.7 pog while shooting 52.6%, including 42.5% from beyond the arc. He is surrounded by two other scorers around him.

Leonard is a two-time NBA champion and a two-time Finals MVP. He is a certified postseason player and his being in the odds to win the Western Conference finals MVP is highly likely if the Clippers get out of the West.

#1, Nikola Jokic, +230

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic's status as the favorite is perhaps obvious. While Jokic is also leading the MVP race this season, the Denver Nuggets are one of the favorites to win the title. The defending NBA champions started this season where they left off.

Jokic is the best player on the Nuggets and the most impactful player in the league. He impacts the entire offense when he has the ball.

The Nuggets (47-21) are second in the Western Conference, and Jokic is having another excellent season, averaging 26.0 ppg, 12.2 rpg and 9.1 apg. He is shooting 58.4%.