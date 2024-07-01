Top 5 winners and losers of 2024 NBA Free Agency Day 1

It's officially NBA Free Agency time! Several key moves were made as free agency opened on Sunday. Some big-name free agents have already been picked up, but there are still significant names yet to join new teams.

Here are 5 winners and 5 losers from Day 1 of the 2024 NBA Free Agency:

Winner: Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly the frontrunners to sign free agent Paul George. Even without that deal set in stone, they have already made significant moves by adding 3-point shooter and reliable scorer Eric Gordon and reuniting with big man Andre Drummond.

If they manage to secure George, their free agency will be undeniably successful.

Loser: LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are reminded of the heavy price they paid for Paul George in 2019, a trade that has yet to lead to a finals appearance.

Announcing they will not retain George, especially after giving up several picks and pick swaps to the Thunder, who acquired MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is a bad sign. Losing George is a significant blow as the Clippers move to the new Intuit Dome, leaving a substantial gap in a competitive Western Conference, especially given their volatile and injury-prone roster.

Winner: San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs faced criticism for trading away the Rob Dillingham pick, as point guard play has been one of their weaknesses the past seaon. However, they added Chris Paul in free agency after he was waived by the Golden State Warriors. Paul is a perfect partner for young phenom Victor Wembanyama to learn from and grow with.

Paul has established himself as a culture-setter during his time with the OKC Thunder, where he mentored Gilgeous-Alexander, and with the Phoenix Suns, where he teamed up with Devin Booker. Now he gets to mentor another young team.

Loser: LA Clippers Fans

Sorry, Clippers fans. You are also losers in this free agency. The Clippers, who added Josh Primo last season, brought in another controversial player in Kevin Porter Jr. While they retained James Harden and added Derrick Jones Jr., they lost Miles Plumlee. Clippers fans might find some hope if the team adds Klay Thompson, but the day remains disappointing as their championship window appears to be closing.

Winner: OKC Thunder

The Paul George trade alone makes the OKC Thunder winners of this year’s free agency. They are also perceived to be the frontrunners for Knicks big man Isaiah Hartenstein. With ample cap space, especially after other teams have used most of theirs, the Thunder need only a big man to have an A-plus offseason, already having acquired Alex Caruso.

Loser: Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic. This is a significant hit as they should be reinforcing their roster to stay competitive in the Western Conference. While they retained DeAndre Jordan and are linked to acquiring Russell Westbrook, these moves are not enough.

Winner: Max Christie

Max Christie, who hasn’t had much opportunity to showcase his skills, secured a four-year, $32 million extension with the Lakers.

Loser: New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans saw their frontcourt depth depleted with Jonas Valanciunas signing with Washington. This leaves them with Zion Williamson, Yves Missi, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and a substantial gap to fill at center.

Winner: Dallas Mavericks

Despite losing Derrick Jones Jr., the Mavericks are reportedly leading the Klay Thompson sweepstakes. Positioning themselves to offer Thompson the biggest contract among suitors like the Lakers, Clippers and 76ers makes them winners. They also signed small forward Naji Marshall.

Loser: Golden State Warriors

The Warriors lost Jordan Poole for Chris Paul, then lost Chris Paul for nothing. They failed to close the Paul George trade and are set to lose Klay Thompson for nothing. They have yet to address the Andrew Wiggins contract and need to reinforce their roster, which missed the playoffs last year. While moves are expected, they have missed out on significant ones so far.