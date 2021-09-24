Top 6 NBA players who have written a book of their own

For fans, it's easy to be in awe of what NBA players can do on the basketball court. What's even more impressive is when players take a moment to educate us about their lives.

Numerous star players have gone on to publish books that allow us to connect with them on a deeper level. Most of these publishings give us an in-depth look at what experiences the individuals went through over the course of their illustrious careers. Others give the players a platform to talk about some of the challenges they may have encountered before making it to the NBA.

NBA stars who are also book authors

These stars below produced a number of books that invite all of us to see the world through their eyes. Let's take a look at them now.

#6 Carmelo Anthony

Portland Trail Blazers v Phoenix Suns

Since entering the NBA in 2003, Carmelo Anthony has enjoyed a successful career with a number of franchises. He has become one of the most prolific scoring threats in the league and looks destined to become a Hall of Famer one day.

Over the course of his career, Anthony has published a number of books. Carmelo Anthony: It's Just the Beginning and Where Tomorrows Aren't Promised are both books that take a deep look at Melo's early life growing up in the streets of Baltimore. Both books go into detail about Melo's upbringing and experience of winning an NCAA Championship.

#5 Bill Russell

The 2019 ESPYs - Inside

When it came to winning, no player in NBA history won more championships than Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell. Over the course of his career, Russell went on to win 11 NBA Championships as a player. Russell also went on to publish Red and Me: My Coach, My Lifelong Friend, which has become one of the most famous books about the sport of basketball.

The book goes into detail about Russell's career with the Boston Celtics, paying homage to his mentor and coach Red Auerbach. The story talks about everything that Russell experienced while playing for one of the greatest basketball dynasties in NBA history.

