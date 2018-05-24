Top Candidates For NBA Defensive Player of the Year!

Who will take home NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) honors this season?

Is either of Davis or Embiid the frontrunner for DPOY honours this year?

With the respective Conference Finals well underway, the NBA season is finally approaching its culmination. With yet another season behind us, we can look back at some truly unexpected developments that unfolded over the course of this season: Philly flattered to deceive, OKC fell way short of preseason expectations and Boston is, despite all odds and injuries, defying all expectations! As the season comes to a close, we can finally arrive at conclusions regarding the hotly debated preseason topics: Who will win Rookie of the Year? Who will win 6th Man? Who will be MVP?

Another such question, which has been the subject of much debate is: Who will win DPOY (Defensive Player of the Year)?

Unlike the other questions, the answer to this is still up in the air. In the case of the other questions, a front runner has more or less emerged in the conversation. However, in case of the DPOY, competition is very fierce and many players from across the league have staked worthy claims for the prize.

The NBA DPOY is an annual award that is given to recognize the talents of the best defensive player of the regular season. A panel of 124 broadcasters and sportswriters casts its votes for First, Second and Third place. Each First place vote merits 5 points, Second place votes are worth three points and a Third place vote is worth one.

During the course of time, the DPOY has gone on to become one of the most prestigious awards that the league has to offer. Its recipients include luminaries such as Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon and more recently, Kawhi Leonard. While Leonard won the prize twice in a row before Draymond Green of the Warriors claimed it last season, the race for DPOY is wide open this year and all finalists are worthy contenders for the trophy.

The finalists for DPOY 2017-18 are: Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis and Rudy Gobert. Here, we present an in-depth analysis of the case that each presents in the quest for DPOY glory. Read on to know more about the chances and strengths of each player!