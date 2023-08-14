The NBA Hall of Fame is a distinguished group of basketball players that any former NBA player would be honored to join. Currently, there are over 400 inductees who were all among the best players to have ever played the game of basketball.

Over the last ten years, there have been several legendary players who have been inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame, like Tony Parker, Dirk Nowitzki, Manu Ginobili, Paul Pierce, and Kevin Garnett. However, today, we will look at the top five Hall of Fame inductees of the last 10 years.

#5 Ray Allen (2018)

Ray Allen was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. He was best known for his unparalleled shooting from beyond the arc. As the league's former all-time leader in three-pointers made, Allen's impact on the game cannot be understated.

Ray Allen's most iconic three-pointer came in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals and is one of the most clutch shots in NBA history. Critics claim that this shot by Allen effectively saved LeBron James' legacy.

Ray Allen is a two-time NBA champion and a ten-time All-Star. His dedication, work ethic, and clutch performances solidify his status as an elite player, even among the legendary Hall of Famers.

#4 Dwyane Wade (2023)

Dwyane Wade, aka Flash, is one of the most prolific shooting guards ever. Wade was a dynamic player who, instead of having a deadly three-point shot, had a strong mid-range game and could attack the basket.

Wade won three NBA championships and was featured in Miami's iconic 'Big Three' era. While Wade won two championships alongside LeBron James, his most iconic championship was in 2006.

Wade was legendary in these NBA Finals as he led the Miami Heat with 34.7 points per game. Despite Shaquille O'Neal being on the team, Wade was named the Finals MVP.

As a 13-time All-Star, Dwyane Wade is an NBA legend and will forever be remembered as one of the greatest players to play the game.

#3 Tim Duncan (2020)

Tim Duncan is truly a generational NBA player and arguably the best power forward of all time. Over his 19 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, he amassed five NBA championships, two MVP awards, and three Finals MVPs. His dedication to the game and a single franchise is respectable.

Here is Tim Duncan being inducted into the Hall of Fame:

During his career, Duncan accumulated 26,496 points, 15,091 rebounds, 4,225 assists, and 3,020 blocks. He was a 15-time All-Star. Despite these achievements, it was Duncan's humble nature and culture building that separated him from the rest of the basketball legends on the Hall of Fame list.

#2 Shaquille O' Neal (2016)

Shaquille O'Neal is by far the most dominant big man the NBA has seen. At 7'1" and 325 pounds, he was a force like no other. O'Neal won four NBA championships and earned three Finals MVPs. He was also part of the iconic three-peat with Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers.

Here is O'Neal's emotional Hall of Fame speech:

Over his career, O'Neal had 28,596 points, 13,099 rebounds, and 2,732 blocks. More so, O'Neal was also able to transcend basketball and become a cultural icon. His impact extended off the court as he became an entertainer and a businessperson.

#1 NBA Hall of Fame legend Kobe Bryant (2020)

Kobe Bryant, aka the Black Mamba, is arguably one of the top three basketball players ever. He had a long 20-year journey with the LA Lakers, during which he won five NBA championships and two Finals MVPs. When people think of LA, they think of Kobe Bryant, whose feat is as great as anything else in the world.

Bryant could do it all on the court, from offense to defense. As a scorer, there was no bad shot for the mamba. He amassed 33,643 points over his career and was named an All-Star 18 times. Bryant even had an iconic 81-point game.

Kobe Bryant was a legend on and off the court. His influence and global admiration were second to none. While Bryant is no longer with us, his "Mamba Mentality" continues to live on forever. He is by far the greatest Hall of Fame inductee in the last ten years.

