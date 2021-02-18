Top players unenthusiastic about league's effort to create awareness about Covid-19 vaccine | NBA News

The league's plans to counter Covid-19 have been covered in NBA news extensively in the last few months. The NBA is planning to promote coronavirus vaccines and will seek the league's biggest stars' assistance on this important issue. However, there is a hindrance on this front, which will be covered extensively in the latest edition of the NBA News Roundup.

NBA News Roundup: Stars reluctant to be a part of league's plan to promote Covid-19 vaccines

According to ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the league's top players are showing reluctance over promoting an NBA sponsored drive to increase acceptance of the coronavirus vaccine across the United States.

ESPN Sources: Many of the NBA’s top players are expressing apprehension about accepting invitations to participate in league-sponsored PSAs to bolster broader acceptance of the coronavirus vaccine. https://t.co/hsXznF2r2S — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 17, 2021

The Association, led by Adam Silver, has approached the NBA's top talents in an attempt to make them the face of the campaign, but their advances have been met with an unenthusiastic response.

There are various factors contributing to the player's lukewarm reaction, the major one being their own apprenhension to the vaccine. The other reason is the league's decision to go ahead with the NBA All-Star game, which has created a feeling of mistrust amongst the elite stars.

The NBA All-Star was given the go ahead by the league recently, and it was announced that the event will take place in the city of Atlanta on 7th March. Guidelines for the coveted event have been released, but the decision to conduct it has been met with some condemning responses from players including stalwarts like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Adam Silver told the league's general managers on a Tuesday call that the loosening of stringent quarantine and testing protocols could become incentivizing factors for players to eventually get vaccinated this season, sources told ESPN. https://t.co/iFNYKGhYq7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 17, 2021

The NBA has been working tirelessly to educate the players about Covid-19. One example is the organization conducting vaccination sessions with legends like Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. However, despite their best attempts, it seems like their endeavor has reached an impasse, and a different solution will have to be worked out soon enough.

