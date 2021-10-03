Top 3 players from Miami Heat who could've won the NBA Championship but didn't

The Miami Heat are one of the most successful franchises in the history of the league, who have gone on to make six NBA Finals appearances and win three NBA championships since their inception in 1988-99.

The Heat have also produced some of the best players the game has ever seen with the likes of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Alonzo Mourning, Chris Bosh, Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Hardaway and Jimmy Butler. These legends have gone on to win multiple personal accolades and All-Star appearances.

The organizational culture of the Heat shapes All-Stars into legends and produces winners who have gone on to take their experiences from the franchise to either win a title with the Heat or other teams in the league.

Unfortunately, not everyone in the league is lucky enough to win an NBA championship ring irrespective of how great they were or how many personal accolades they have acquired in their careers.

Without further ado, here are the three greatest players who have played for the Miami Heat to not win a ring.

Top three Miami Heat greats to not win an NBA Championship

#3 Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat Center Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo is considered one of the best centers in the league at the moment, gradually taking a bigger leap every season before being declared an All-Star in the 2020 season and named to two All-Defensive teams.

Bam is a unique two-way talent who plays with ferociousness and tenacity on both ends of the floor, laying the foundations for being a championship contender with Jimmy Butler.

The center had an impressive showing in 2020 averaging 15 points, 1.3 blocks, 1.1 steals, 5.1 assists and 10.2 rebounds to lead the Heat into the playoffs as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Bam turned out to be a different beast in the playoffs, averaging 17.8 points, 0.8 blocks, one steal per game, 4.4 assists and 10.3 rebounds. The Miami Heat stunned fans, pundits and players alike as they swept through the Eastern Conference, beating teams such as title favorite Milwaukee Bucks, led by MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, on their route to the NBA Finals.

Unfortunately, the Miami Heat could not triumph as they lost 4-2 in the Finals against a dominant LA Lakers side led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, partly due to unfortunate injuries to Bam and Goran Dragic.

Bam now enters his fifth season with the Miami Heat with yet another chance of winning an NBA championship despite a highly competitive Eastern Conference. The arrival of Kyle Lowry will provide the Miami Heat with a legitimate Big-3 in addition to Bam and Butler to compete against the likes of the Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.

Brendan Tobin @Brendan_Tobin Pat Riley reflects on 2020 NBA Finals loss and if he thinks about what if Goran Dragić and Bam Adebayo didn’t get hurt. Pat Riley reflects on 2020 NBA Finals loss and if he thinks about what if Goran Dragić and Bam Adebayo didn’t get hurt. https://t.co/G5XM5C768Z

🅱️randon @b_wilkinson25 Bam Adebayo in a game 5 loss: 13 points 8 rebounds 8 assists 45% FG

after the game: “put that one on me”



Bam Adebayo in a game 6 win: 32 points 14 rebounds 5 assists 73% FG to lead the Heat to the NBA finals



A star is born Bam Adebayo in a game 5 loss: 13 points 8 rebounds 8 assists 45% FG

after the game: “put that one on me”



Bam Adebayo in a game 6 win: 32 points 14 rebounds 5 assists 73% FG to lead the Heat to the NBA finals



A star is born https://t.co/gS6CqWnYW7

