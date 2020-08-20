Toronto Raptor vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction and Match Preview - August 21st 2020| Game 3

Fixture - Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets, Game 3, Eastern Conference Playoffs

Date & Time - August 21st, 2020, 1:30 PM ET (August 21st 2020, 11 PM IST)

Where - The Field House (WWOS), Orlando, Florida

Despite having the measure of the Toronto Raptors for the first 3 quarters, the Brooklyn Nets fell off hard in the 4th quarter to suffer a 99-104 loss in Game 2. The Raptors' superior playoff experience and lockdown defense proved to be too much for the Nets to overcome. This result sets up the Raptors well for a possible sweep.

Toronto Raptors Preview

While all Toronto Raptors players were below their level of performance from Game 1, the most surprising and sharp drop was in Marc Gasol's outing. The veteran center scored 0 points in 17 minutes of floor time and added only 4 rebounds. OG Anunoby also had only 6 points. They will be expecting to get back to top gear in Game 3.

Toronto Raptors - Key Player

Memphis Grizzlies v Toronto Raptors

Norman Powell has been one of the best sixth men in the league through the course of the 2019-20 NBA season. He had an emphatic steal and breakaway dunk to put the game beyond the Nets in Game 2, capping off a 24-point performance on 11-of-17 shooting from the field. Powell's combination of shooting and paint excellence has so far been the bane of the Brooklyn Nets defense.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Game 2 seemed like a great opportunity for the Nets to draw level in the 7-game series, but their inability to break past the tight Raptors defense in the 4th quarter proved to be their undoing. The Brooklyn Nets only scored 19 points in the final period, as top scorer Garrett Temple cooled off after scoring 21 points in the first 3 quarters.

Brooklyn Nets - Key Player

Brooklyn Nets v Toronto Raptors - Game Two

Caris LeVert played below his best on the offensive end despite finishing with a respectable box score of 16 points and 10 assists. He is the most talented offensive player for the Brooklyn Nets and will be asked to manufacture buckets when nothing else is available, and that will be quite often in the face of the excellent Raptors defense.

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Game 3 - Match Prediction

The Toronto Raptors have far deeper roster strength than the Brooklyn Nets, in addition to have a better starting 5. Even though the Nets seemed to be in good nick through the first 3 quarters of Game 2, there was never any doubt in any viewer's minds that the Raptors would come away with the W.

We don't expect Game 3 to be any closer - this Nets team does not have the talent to beat the stifling Raptors defense.

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Game 3 - Where to Watch

Viewers in the USA can watch this game on NBA TV. Local viewers in Toronto and New Jersey can watch the game on Spectrum Sports Net and YES network respectively. International viewers can stream this game via NBA League Pass.

