Toronto Raptors 106-120 Boston Celtics: Twitter goes wild as Payton Pritchard dominates Kyle Lowry and crew

Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors defends Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics
Johnathan Wright
ANALYST
Modified 12 Feb 2021, 09:11 IST
News
The Boston Celtics were able to hang on to their early lead and edge out the Toronto Raptors in a 120-106 victory, ending their two-game losing streak.

It was a strong team effort by the Celtics as they had five players score double-digit points. The Toronto Raptors were led by the veteran guard, Kyle Lowry, who had 24 points on 66.7% shooting, but his efforts fell short as they dropped to 6-9 on the road this season.

Overall, it was a sloppy game from a fan's perspective as both teams had over 20 fouls each and combined for 31 turnovers.

Boston Celtics' role players shine in victory over the Toronto Raptors

Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics drives during a game against the Toronto Raptors
In a game where Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum struggled from the field, the Boston Celtics were able to get much-needed support from their role players, specifically Payton Pritchard and Semi Ojeleye.

The two combined for 44 points and went 12-of-18 from three, allowing the Celtics to pull away late.

Check out how Twitter reacted to the two's performance:

Kemba Walker is beginning to look more like himself after coming back from a procedure on his knee that was done back in October. He finished with 21 points and went 5-of-8 from three.

Pritchard, Ojeleye, and Walker all converted at least five three-pointers apiece. It was the first time in Celtics franchise history where three players each scored five or more three-pointers, via ESPN Stats & Info:

The Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors had a stretch where they went six possessions that all ended in a missed-shot. Brad Stevens finally saw enough and called a timeout to allow both teams to reset.

Check out how Twitter reacted to the sequence below:

Although the quality was lacking throughout tonight's game, both teams played extremely hard, as every win matters this season in a competitive Eastern Conference.

The Boston Celtics are now fourth in the conference standings with an overall record of 13-11. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors moved down a spot and are now positioned sixth at 12-14 on the year.

Published 12 Feb 2021, 09:11 IST
NBA Boston Celtics Toronto Raptors Kemba Walker Kyle Lowry Twitter Reactions
