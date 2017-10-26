Toronto Raptors 112-117 Golden State Warriors: 5 talking points

We analyze and break down the hard-fought encounter.

by Yash Matange

Kevin Durant proved to be the key man in the Warriors' win.

Who would have predicted the Golden State Warriors to be 3-2 after five games in the 2017-18 regular season? I think it's safe to say, nobody.

Yet here they are, two losses in five games and sneaking in two of three wins so far. Golden State's room for error is so big and that's what has been saving them. They are not playing championship level basketball right now but their short hot scoring bursts as a team have been enough for them to register comeback wins against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Toronto Raptors.

Another huge problem for the Warriors is giving up leads. Last year, they were the best in the league at wrapping up games midway through the third quarter and then their bench would seal the deal. This year, although it's a small sample size, they've given up huge double-digit leads twice in three wins.

On Wednesday night (Thursday IST), against the Raptors, they did so again. The game became an exciting contest right until the final buzzer. We present to you the biggest talking points from the game:

#5 Klay Thompson's pledge to charity

Klay Thompson

The Toronto game was part of a 3-game home stand for the Warriors. Their starting shooting guard Klay Thompson wanted to make the most of it. Pledging money to charity to deal with the wildfires that Northern California has suffered in the early part of October.

During our next 3 home games, I'm pledging $1000 per point to North Bay fire relief. Join me by pledging any amount: https://t.co/IRUXEdItDM pic.twitter.com/oTAbssc1I5 — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) October 20, 2017

It's a great initiative by Thompson. After one game, courtesy of his 22 points, his contribution is at $22,000. The two remaining games from this homestand are against the Washington Wizards on Friday (Saturday morning IST) and the Detroit Pistons on Sunday (Monday morning IST).