Toronto Raptors: 3 players the Raptors need to keep for the 19-20 season

The Toronto Raptors will be looking to defend their title during the upcoming season

The Toronto Raptors entered the 18-19 season with plenty of momentum, but few predicted that the team would be among the contenders to compete for the NBA championship. Nevertheless, the Raptors defeated the Sixers and the Bucks to advance from the Eastern Conference, and they also went on to beat an injury-ravaged Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The dust has now settled on Toronto's triumphant season, and with the free agent market now open, all focus has shifted to the 19-20 campaign. The Raptors are expected to make further additions to consolidate their status as the NBA's best team, and while departures are likely, here are three players that Toronto need to keep around.

#3 Marc Gasol

Marc Gasol made an immediate impact during his time with the Toronto Raptors

Marc Gasol has activated his one-year player option for the 19-20 season and is set to earn around $25.6 million for the upcoming campaign. The 34-year-old Spaniard had the opportunity to become a free-agent, although Gasol opted in as he looks to build upon a hugely successful six-month spell.

The Raptors could still attempt to trade away the final year of Gasol's deal, although it is difficult to justify parting with the veteran. Despite his advancing years, Gasol managed to average 13.6 points and 7.9 rebounds in 79 regular-season games, and he also averaged 9.4 points and 6.4 rebounds over 24 playoff games.

Admittedly, Gasol's salary remains overvalued, although he may be willing to take a veteran's deal at the end of the forthcoming season. Due to this, it makes sense to keep Gasol around for at least another season, and the Spaniard should continue to make a positive impact both on and off the court.

