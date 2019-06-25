Toronto Raptors: 3 Players Who Disappointed This Season

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 55 // 25 Jun 2019, 15:42 IST

The Raptors hope to run it back with Kawhi for at least another year.

After getting swept in the playoffs by LeBron and his Cavs for two straight years, Toronto's front office sensed the need for drastic change. Ever since they signed a soon-to-be free agent Kawhi Leonard last year, everything else from that point on has been nothing but a roller-coaster of emotions.

Under the Klaw's leadership, Toronto lifted their first ever NBA title and dethroned the mighty Golden State Warriors. Much to the delight of Canadians, the pieces that the franchise managed to put around Leonard paid huge dividends down the stretch whenever the postseason waves turned turbulent.

Despite their 58-24 regular season and entering the playoffs as a respectable 2nd seed from the East, the Raptors weren't really favourites to lift the trophy up until they won four straight against the Bucks. Without a doubt, it was a year full of crests and troughs, but kudos to the Raptors squad for holding it together and coming through with a victory that is just beginning to set in.

Nevertheless, there are always those who fail to hit the mark during the joyride and so was the case during this illustrious Raptors run. Let's take a look at three most disappointing individual performers from the 2018-19 Championship winning roster.

#1 Danny Green

Danny Green was "the other guy" in the Kawhi trade.

After shooting a career-high 45% from beyond the arc during the regular season, Green's three-point conversion plummeted to an uncharacteristically low 32% during the playoffs. Apart from his six three-pointers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the 32-year-old was a no-show in most of the crunch games for the Raptors.

Despite playing over 28 minutes per contest across the 24 playoff games, the veteran sharp-shooter averaged just 6.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. It was only at five occasions during this period that he could score at least 13 points or more.

His consistency wasn't quite there, especially when seen in contrast to his regular season numbers. Green was also the culprit of what might have been a costly turnover during the dying seconds of Game 6 had Curry hit his three-point shot.

Green knew his limitations as a player, but at more instances than one, he failed to deliver on his role on the team.

