Toronto Raptors News: Kyle Lowry pushed by fan during game against Cleveland Cavaliers

Kyle Lowry was involved in an altercation with a fan [Image: David Richard]

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry says he was pushed by a fan. The incident occurred en route to the Raptors 115-109 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. The play in which the altercation happened, was late on in the fourth quarter when Lowry was trying to save a missed shot from Raptors forward Pascal Siakam which was headed out of bounds. Later on, Lowry said,

"I got pushed, and that's the second time it's happened to me."

Lowry also went on to add,

"The next time it happens, I don't know if I'll be able to control myself."

Altercations between fans and NBA players isn't something new. This is the second time an incident like this has taken place with Lowry involved. Last season during the NBA Finals, under an almost identical situation, Mark Stevens a shareholder of Golden State Warriors pushed Lowry.

He was then fined by the league and suspended from attending any games for a year while also being banned by the league from attending any team activity. He also directed obscene comments at the Raptors guard.

The Raptors eventually went on to win the game as Lowry recorded 23 points, 5 rebounds and dished out 5 assists. The defending champions sit second in the Eastern Conference currently.

Lowry has been selected for the All-Star game and will represent the Toronto Raptors along with Pascal Siakam.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are aware of the incident and are looking into it before deciding the retribution.