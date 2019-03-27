×
Toronto Raptors Rumors: 3 free agents who could join the Raptors ahead of the playoffs

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10   //    27 Mar 2019, 04:00 IST

The Toronto Raptors still have a free roster spot
The Toronto Raptors still have a free roster spot

Over the last 24 hours, it has been heavily reported that the Toronto Raptors are about to sign Jodie Meeks on a deal until the end of the season. The 31-year-old was initially bought in on a 10-day contract last month, and despite failing to make much of an impact, the Raptors were likely swayed by Meeks' previous experience of playing significant minutes in the playoffs.

Meeks addition also means that Toronto's roster count now stands at 14, which is the threshold enforced by the NBA. Nevertheless, teams are permitted to carry up to 15 players throughout the postseason, leaving Toronto with the option of adding another body ahead of a potentially lengthy playoff run.

The NBA season is now approaching April, and while most of the attractive free-agents around the league have already been snapped up, a few notable experienced names remain available. So, here we will assess three players that the Raptors could use their final roster spot on.

#3. Milos Teodosic

Teodosic spent 18 months with the Los Angeles Clippers
Teodosic spent 18 months with the Los Angeles Clippers

Jeremy Lin has been vastly disappointing since joining the Raptors last month, although Fred VanVleet's late-season form has managed to provide some much-needed cover to Kyle Lowry.

Nevertheless, the Raptors seem to be one injury away from a major headache at the guard position, and Milos Teodosic is a player who could add further depth.

After making a name for himself in the EuroLeague, Teodosic finally made his NBA debut with the LA Clippers in the 17/18 season, impressing during 36 starts. The 32-year-old is well known for his passing ability, although he would also offer the Raptors an additional threat from three-point range.

While the Raptors should be in no rush to bring in Teodosic, there is no doubting that the Serbian is a solid option if the team suffers an injury setback ahead of the playoffs.

1 / 3 NEXT
