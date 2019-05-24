Toronto Raptors Rumours: 3 players that could be traded this summer

Kyle Lowry is among the players being linked with an exit from the Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are currently going up against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals, and the franchise are in a strong position to finally reach the NBA Finals. However, Kawhi Leonard's pending free agency has cast a cloud over the future of the franchise, and whether the superstar remains or not - major changes are expected this summer.

Toronto executives have also previously demonstrated their willingness to make bold trades - with last summer's Leonard/DeRozan swap being among the most memorable deals in recent history. Another blockbuster deal remains possible and with major changes likely this summer, here are three of the individuals that could be set for an exit from the Raptors.

#3 Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry continues to be an important performer for the Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry continues to be Toronto's second star, and his Game One 30-point performance against the Bucks highlighted his importance to the team. However, according to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, Lowry's future with the franchise depends on Kawhi Leonard's free agency decision:

Kyle Lowry is most likely to hit the chopping block if Kawhi Leonard leaves in free agency. The Raptors, at that point, could always regroup around their floor general, Marc Gasol and Pascal Siakam, but they'd still lose their contender cachet, and all three would be up for new contracts in 2020.

Starting over has always felt like the intended reaction to Leonard's potential departure. Lowry is 33 and has no business on a roster without championship motives.

Since being traded to the Raptors back in 2012, Lowry has been named an All-Star on five occasions. During the 18/19 regular season, he averaged 14.2 points, 8.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

