Toronto Raptors: Top 3 individual performances from the 2019 NBA Playoffs

Raptors ran into all sorts of trouble all throughout the postseason.

Ever since Toronto got rid of the Orlando Magic in five games during the first round, their playoff hardships only grew taller and taller as time progressed. They found themselves in a deciding Game 7 situation against Philly in the East semifinals, followed by losing two straight in the beginning and going down 0-2 for the best-of-seven series clash against the league leading Bucks.

Despite injuries to prominent names on the Warriors roster, nothing came easy for Kawhi and his Raptors. They hustled for every point on every possession and Leonard's calm assassin-like demeanour rubbed off on the entire team. Eventually, they made it past all obstacles to lift the Larry O'Brien Championship trophy in what was the franchise's ever title.

None of this had been possible had it not been for Kawhi's magnificient playoff run(averaging 30.5 ppg and 9.1 apg on 49% shooting from the field) capped off by a Finals MVP award, the second of his career. Siakam, Lowry, VanVleet, Ibaka and co. took turns to step up in times of distress and the team willed their way to eternal glory in Raptors franchise history.

Let's take a look at the three most outstanding individual performances of Toronto's 2019 championship playoff run.

#3 Pascal Siakam - NBA Finals, Game 1

Spicy P took it upon himself to win this game for his team.

Stat line: 32 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks on 14-17(82%) shooting fro the floor

This was the franchise's first ever NBA Finals game, and what a way is was to kick things off for the Jurassic Park in Toronto.

On a night when Leonard couldn't find his much-needed stroke(5-14 from the floor for just 24 points), the Cameroonian rose to the challenge in what might arguably be the most efficient Finals performance ever.

The 24-year-old made 14 of his 17 shots from the field along with 2-3 from beyond the arc, and finished with a playoff career-high total of 32 points. He also had 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal and a couple of blocks to go with his stellar offensive showing.

"I think we did pretty good job at home," Siakam said. "The fans are amazing, man. I just want to say that. From coming out for warmup to the end of the game, it was just the support and then going crazy. I've never seen anything like that."

