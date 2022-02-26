Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 26th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors are all set to play the Atlanta Hawks for the third time in the ongoing NBA season. The Eastern Conference has been far more competitive than the Western Conference this year so far. While the top teams in the West dominate the league, the East as a whole has performed impressively.

Take the Raptors, for example. They are ranked seventh in their conference with a 32-26 record. In contrast, the seventh-seeded team in the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves, hold a 32-39 record. The tight inter-conference competition has made for some extremely interesting matches this season. Saturday's match between Atlanta and Toronto will be one such entertaining matchup.

The Hawks, led by Trae Young, are tenth in the league. They have won 28 games and lost 31 so far. The blame for their ranking goes to their awful overall defensive impact. The Hawks are ranked 27th in the league in defensive rating.

Toronto Raptors @Raptors All in all, you can count on the rook to continue to work! All in all, you can count on the rook to continue to work! https://t.co/a4WE38HJBf

So far, the Raptors, with their average but balanced defense and offense, have thwarted the Hawks twice before. They will head to State Farm Arena with a slightly better mindset than their opponents. Scottie Barnes, Fred VanVleet, and Pascal Siakam will be players that could prove detrimental to the Hawks' hopes of winning.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Toronto will head into Saturday with only one player expected to be on the injury list. Although they are yet to submit an official injury report to the league, it is highly likely that OG Anunoby, who fractured his right ring finger, will miss his second consecutive game. There is no expected timeline for the 24-year-old's return right now.

Player Name Status Reason OG Anunoby Out Fractured finger

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The good news for the Hawks is that De'Andre Hunter is probable for the upcoming matchup. Hunter, who had to be pulled out of the game against the Chicago Bulls due to an illness, will most likely suit up.

@LeaderOfHorde x @UPS Bogi recorded a season-high 27 PTS off the bench last night Bogi recorded a season-high 27 PTS off the bench last night 👏 @LeaderOfHorde x @UPS https://t.co/upTpycBgPV

However, John Collins, the second-best scorer on the team along with Lou Williams, will remain sidelined on Saturday.

Player Name Status Reason John Collins Out Right foot strain De'Andre Hunter Probable Illness Lou Williams Out Left hip discomfort

Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet, one of the best three-point shooters in the league, will start alongside Gary Trent Jr. in the backcourt for the Raptors. Meanwhile, the team's frontcourt will feature Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, and Khem Birch. With Anunoby absent, Brich will start as the team's primary center so that Siakam can play as the power forward.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks will most likely execute their tried and tested lineup this season. Trae Young, who is averaging 27.6 points and 9.3 assists per game, will start in the backcourt alongside Kevin Huerter. Hunter, Danilo Gallinari, and Clint Capela will make up the team's frontline on Saturday.

Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleeet | Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr. | Small Forward - Scottie Barnes | Power Forward - Pascal Siakam | Center - Khem Birch.

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard – Trae Young | Shooting Guard – Kevin Huerter | Small Foward – De'Andre Hunter | Power Forward – Danilo Gallinari | Center – Clint Capela.

Edited by David Nyland