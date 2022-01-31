Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 31st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will clash with the Atlanta Hawks for the first time in this ongoing 2021-22 NBA season. The Raptors will head to Atlanta on the back of an exceptional win. Their outing against the Miami Heat was nothing short of spectacular as they prevailed 124-120. Being able to take the game to three overtimes and still winning against the top team in the Eastern Conference will surely be a confidence booster for the Raptors.

As Toronto prepares to take on Trae Young and company, Nick Nurse will try to find a plan of action to stop Atlanta's superstar guard. We have seen Trae's ability to change the momentum of a game. Toronto's defensive rating of 110.4 proves that they are not the best defensive team in the league.

For the Raptors to go toe-to-toe with the Hawks, who are ranked 2nd in the league offensively, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Scottie Barnes will need to be at their defensive best if they want to win the game. Atlanta is on a roll and has stream rolled many big teams during its seven-game winning streak. Heading into monday, Atlanta may very well push its streak to eight.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Goran Dragic came to Toronto in a trade that sent Kyle Lowry to Miami. Once one of the best guards in the league, Dragic has played only 5 games this season. According to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, Dragic is away from the team due to personal reasons and will most likely miss the remainder of the season.

Toronto Raptors @Raptors Statement from GM Bobby Webster on Goran Dragic. Statement from GM Bobby Webster on Goran Dragic. https://t.co/g9oJxtsAhp

Moreover, Khem Birch, who has remained inactive for the last 8 games due to a nose fracture, has been ruled out for Monday's encounter as well.

Player Name Status Reason Khem Birch Out Nose Goran Dragic Out Not with team

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Before playing against the LA Lakers, Trae Young and De'Andre Hunter were marked as questionable. However, their status changed leading up to the game and they both made an appearance during Sunday's game. For Monday's match, the Atlanta Hawks have no injuries to report at the moment.

Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet is the obvious choice as the team's starting point guard. He is Toronto's top scorer and a considerable threat from beyond the arc. In fact, with 3.9 threes per game, VanVleet is currently the second-best long range shooter in the league. He will play alongside Gary Trent Jr. in the backcourt.

Toronto's frontcourt will feature two of Toronto's best defenders. Both OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes have established themselves as the backbone of the Raptors' defense. Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam will start as the team's center.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks' backcourt will feature Trae and Kevin Huerter. Young is one of the most prolific scorers and playmakers in the league. He is currently averaging 27.7 points and 9.3 assists per game and will lead Atlanta's offense. Meanwhile, De'Andre Hunter, John Collins and Clint Capela will start in the frontcourt.

Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet | Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr. | Small Forward - OG Anunoby | Power Forward - Scottie Barnes | Center - Pascal Siakam.

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Kevin Huerter | Small Forward - De'Andre Hunter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela.

