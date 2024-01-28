Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Reports for January 28 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Atlanta Hawks for the third time this season on Sunday. Toronto is hoping to get a 2-1 edge and also snap out of a four-game losing slump. The Raptors will be looking to start a six-game road trip with a victory against the also struggling home team.

Like the Raptors, the Hawks are in a slump, losing their last four games. Atlanta was a victim of Luka Doncic’s NBA season-high 73 points on Friday but can’t get complacent versus Toronto. “Luka Legend” will not line up against them on Sunday but they better play well or suffer another loss to Toronto.

The Raptors will be without guard Immanuel Quickley, which will be a key absence for them. The former New York Knicks guard has been playing well but can’t suit up due to a right quadriceps contusion. Beating the Hawks on the road will be a tall order without him.

Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks injury reports for January 28, 2024

Toronto Raptors injury report for Jan. 28

Besides Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl and Jontay Porter are also on the injury list. Poeltl is doubtful due to a left ankle sprain while Porter is probable because of a left eye abrasion.

Atlanta Hawks injury report for Jan. 28

Vit Krejci, De’Andre Hunter, Mouhamed Gueye and Bruno Fernando will not suit up for the Atlanta Hawks due to their respective injuries. Hunter’s absence is the most prominent as he is a starter in coach Quin Snyder’s rotation.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report: When will Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl and Jontay Porter return?

Immanuel Quickley is day-to-day due to a thigh bruise. He will miss his second straight game when the Toronto Raptors face the Atlanta Hawks. Quickley could return on Tuesday versus the Chicago Bulls.

Jakob Poeltl has been upgraded to doubtful but he could miss his 10th straight game if he’s not cleared in time for Sunday. Like Quickley, he is also considered day-to-day. If unable to play versus the Indiana Pacers, he could also return against the Bulls.

Jontay Porter sat out for the Toronto Raptors’ game versus the LA Clippers on Friday. He is expected to return for the Pacers matchup.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report: When will Bruno Fernando, Mouhamed Gueye, De’Andre Hunter and Vit Krejci return?

Bruno Fernando’s status with the Atlanta Hawks is day-to-day. He could return on Tuesday versus the LA Lakers. Meanwhile, Mouhamed Gueye hasn’t played since Oct. 30. He has been given clearance to ramp up his on-court activity but he will still be re-evaluated after three weeks.

De’Andre Hunter has been on the sidelines cheering his Atlanta Hawks teammates for over a month. His knee inflammation has caused him to be ruled out indefinitely. The Hawks will provide an update on his status once he begins on-court work.

Vit Krejci will be in street clothes for the 13th straight game on Sunday. He will be inactive again versus the Toronto Raptors. The Hawks have not given an estimated time for his return.

How to watch the Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawk game?

The Hawks will host the Raptors at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Tickets on Vivid Seats are available for as low as $13. Local networks such as Bally Sports SE-ATL and TSN will air the game live. Streaming through a subscription via the NBA League Pass will also allow access to the Raptors-Hawks matchup.

