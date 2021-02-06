Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - February 6, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Atlanta Hawks host the Toronto Raptors for a 2020-21 Eastern Conference NBA clash on Saturday night.

The Atlanta Hawks have dropped three straight games at the State Farm Arena; they are 10-12 on the season and find themselves in eighth place in the East. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors are coming off a clutch 6-point victory over the Brooklyn Nets but are in tenth place in the Eastern Conference.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, February 6th, 2021; 8 PM ET.

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia.

_________________________________________________________________

Toronto Raptors Preview

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets

The Toronto Raptors earned a hard-fought win 6-point win against the Brooklyn Nets. The 10-12 Toronto Raptors will likely be 'in the bubble' for a majority of the season.

Advertisement

The Toronto Raptors got huge production out of Pascal Siakam in their victory over the Nets, with Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet also providing decent support. When their offense is on song, the Toronto Raptors can match up with some of the best in the league.

Key Player - Kyle Lowry

Toronto Raptors' point guard Kyle Lowry should make his impact felt on Saturday in his matchup with Trae Young. The former Villanova star is having another great season with the Raptors, averaging 17.8 points and 7.1 assists per game.

Lowry had a season-high 30 points against the Brooklyn Nets, and his contributions combined with Pascal Siakam's big night helped his team overcome a talented Nets team.

Kyle Lowry has always been an excellent facilitator for the Toronto Raptors' offense, averaging six or more assists per game in each of his nine years with the team. Nonetheless, Lowry will need to hold off Trae Young at the defensive end if the Toronto Raptors hope to stay in the game.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

G Fred VanVleet, G Kyle Lowry , F Pascal Siakam, F Yuta Watanabe, C Aron Baynes.

_________________________________________________________________

Atlanta Hawks Preview

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have not had the 4-game home stand they were hoping for, losing each of their first three. Their defense has struggled to stop teams, conceding an average of 113.7 points.

The Atlanta Hawks' shooters are coming off their worst night of the season, shooting 32% as a team in their team's 13-point loss against the Utah Jazz.

When the Toronto Raptors come to town on Saturday, the Atlanta Hawks would look to shoot the ball better but will still need to find an answer for their opponents' offense.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young will need to outduel Kyle Lowry to lift the Atlanta Hawks out of their slump.

Despite his team is struggling, Trae Young has been consistently getting to the basket one way or the other. Young is an incredible scorer and can drive through the lane with quickness and skill.

Tonight, Trae Young became the FASTEST player in @NBA history to reach 400 3's. He's the 10th player in Hawks history to reach that total. 🤯@TheTraeYoung x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/qFXPxC8lgS — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 30, 2021

The 22-year-old star is averaging a team-high 26.6 points and nine assists per game this season. Against Lowry and the Toronto Raptors, he will need to be on his game and help his team return to winning ways.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Kevin Huerter, F Danilo Gallinari, F John Collins, C Clint Capela.

Advertisement

_________________________________________________________________

Raptors vs Hawks Prediction

This is looking to be a very evenly-matched offensive game. With two talented lineups going at it, this game will likely come down to which star has the bigger night.

A 40-point outing from Trae Young could be the difference-maker for the Atlanta Hawks. Nevertheless, the Toronto Raptors have difference-making players of their own, as they have the likes of Lowry and Siakam.

However, the Toronto Raptors come in as the marginal favorites because of their momentum-shifting victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Where to watch Raptors vs Hawks?

The game will be broadcast locally on Fox Sports Southeast and TSN. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.