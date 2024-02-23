Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 23, 2024

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Atlanta Hawks for the fourth and final time this season on Friday. Toronto, which lost 126-125 in the last meeting between the two teams, will be looking to tie the season series in the rematch. Accomplishing that will be quite tough, though, as the Raptors are less than 24 hours away from a 121-93 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

The well-rested Hawks have not played since before the All-Star break. Atlanta badly needed the respite as it has been alternating two consecutive wins with two straight losses over their last six games. A win by the 10th-placed Hawks will give them a little more cushion against the Raptors who are in 12th place in the East.

Toronto came out of the All-Star break with a resounding win over the Brooklyn Nets. They have to string wins more consistently to catch up with the Hawks for the 10th spot and final play-in tournament ticket. Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley will lead Atlanta’s charge on Friday.

Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Hawks will host the Raptors on Friday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. PeachtreeTV and SN are the local networks that will cover the game. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can listen to SiriusXM, WZGC and TSN Radio 1050 to tune in to the action.

Moneyline: Raptors (+220) vs. Hawks (-270)

Spread: Raptors (+6.5) vs. Hawks (-6.5)

Total (O/U): Raptors (o245.5 -110) vs. Hawks (u245.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks: Game preview

The Toronto Raptors offense has been doing quite well and it continued after the All-Star break. They shot 48.8%, including 45.2% from deep in the win against the Nets. But for the first time in roughly two weeks, their defense showed up and limited Brooklyn to 93 points.

Toronto can make some headway in the standings if it can sustain its offense and get the defense going. The Raptors can start that resolve when they visit the well-rested Hawks on Friday.

The Atlanta Hawks suffered an embarrassing 122-99 loss to the Charlotte Hornets before the start of the All-Star festivities. They were a disaster on both ends as they couldn’t stop their injury-riddled opponents and they couldn’t put up points despite having the superior roster. Trae Young and teammates will have to step up and avoid overlooking the Raptors or they could drop their third straight game.

Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks: Starting lineups

The Raptors are likely to have Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, Gary Trent Jr., RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley open the game.

Clint Capela, Saddiq Bey, Jalen Johnson, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are expected to start for the Hawks.

Editor's note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Trae Young is 23.5 which is lower than his season average of 26.7 PPG. Over his last three games, he has averaged 16.3 points on roughly 32.0% shooting. The All-Star break should be enough to refresh him and regain his deadly form. He is likely going over his points prop on Friday.

Scottie Barnes gets a 20.5 over/under points prop, which is around his season average of 20.1 PPG. The newly-named All-Star should be full of confidence following his participation in the enviable event. He could get over his points prop in the rematch with the Hawks.

Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

Toronto will be playing the back end of two consecutive games, which will be a disadvantage on the road against the well-rested Hawks. Atlanta could defend its home-court advantage but allow the visitors to cover the +6.5 spread.