Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will visit the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Wednesday, in their second meeting of the season. The Raptors will look to make it two on two against the Celtics, which will also end their two-game losing streak. The Celtics, meanwhile, are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Raptors were handed their second consecutive defeat, on Sunday by the Brooklyn Nets. They kept it close in the first half, but the Nets produced a big quarter to get a 116-103 win. Pascal Siakam made his season debut for the Raptors, and played 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Celtics were defeated by the Mavericks on Saturday, thanks to a Luka Doncic game-winner at the buzzer. Boston were down big in the first half before storming back to tie the game. But Doncic hit a three-point shot to give the Mavericks a 107-104 win.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Toronto Raptors have four players on their injury list heading into their matchup against the Boston Celtics. Khem Birch is listed as doubtful due to a swollen right knee, causing him to miss the game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Yuta Watanabe, Isaac Bonga and David Johnson are all listed as out. Watanabe, who has not played a game this season, is still recovering from a left calf strain. Bonga and Johnson are both on G League assignments.

Pascal Siakam is finally healthy after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason. He made his return against the Nets, and finished with 15 points and four rebounds in 25 minutes of action.

Player Status Reason Khem Birch Doubtful Right Knee Swelling Isaac Bonga Out G League Assignment David Johnson Out G League Assignment Yuta Watanabe Out Left Claf Strain

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Boston Celtics enter the game against the Toronto Raptors with three players on their injury list. Payton Pritchard is still nursing a nasal fracture, but he is available to play as long as he wears a protective face mask. Brodric Thomas, a two-way player, is recovering from a sprained left AC joint.

The biggest injury for the Celtics is Jaylen Brown, who has a right hamstring strain. Brown is expected to miss one to two weeks of action. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said that the team is just being cautious because of Brown's injury history:

"Obviously the tightness kept him out of the rest of the Miami game and (in Dallas), so it was something he had to get looked at. The strain showed a week or two, and he knew something. He was being overly cautious himself because of his past history," Udoka said.

Player Status Reason Jaylen Brown Out Right Hamstring Strain Payton Pritchard Available Nasal Fracture Brodric Thomas Out Left AC Joint Sprain

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors are expected to start their five best players against the Boston Celtics. Fred VanVleet has been the Raptors' talisman at point guard, and he will likely be joined by Gary Trent Jr. at shooting guard.

Rookie sensation Scottie Barns should be the small forward, while OG Anunoby starts at the power forward position. Pascal Siakam is the likely center to complete the Raptors' frontcourt. As Siakam is just coming off injury, he should be on minutes restrictions.

Precious Achiuwa could be the first man off the bench to replace Siakam at center. Other notable players who should play quality minutes for the Raptors are Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Chris Boucher and Dalano Banton.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics will have a big Jaylen Brown-sized hole to fill in the starting lineup. Sixth man, guard Dennis Schröder, will likely get the nod in the backcourt alongside Marcus Smart.

Superstar forward Jayson Tatum is expected to increase his scoring while Brown is out. His frontcourt mates could be veteran big man Al Horford and young bull Robert Williams. Josh Richardson could be in line for a minutes bump, while Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard and Grant Wiliams might have roles off the bench.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet | Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr. | Small Forward - Scottie Barnes | Power Forward - OG Anunoby | Center - Pascal Siakam.

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Dennis Schröder | Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams.

