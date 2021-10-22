Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics are coming off a debilitating double-overtime loss on opening night to the New York Knicks. The Cs are now getting ready to host the Toronto Raptors. On the other hand, Coach Nick Nurse and his Raptors have also dropped their regular-season opener against the Washington Wizards.

While the Celtics look stronger on offense with Jaylen Brown slated to lead a breakout year, the Raptors will be treating this season as the first step towards their franchise rebuild.

It would be interesting to witness the clash between two teams that are miles apart in terms of on-paper talent, but share a desperation to get their first win of the 2021-22 NBA campaign.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Siakam is a key part of the Raptors offense.

After Pascal Siakam suffered a shoulder injury in the first week of May, the Toronto Raptors announced in June that the 27-year-old has undergone successful surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. His rehab and recovery timeline is expected to last five months from that point, marking his probable return for mid-November.

There is a high chance he misses at least 30 games before his conditioning and practice reaches an acceptable benchmark.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Yuta Watanabe Out Illness Pascal Siakam Out Shoulder/Rehabilitation

Also, given that 27-year-old forward Yuta Watanabe also missed the Wizards' season opener on Wednesday, he should be considered sidelined indefinitely until further notice.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

After playing point guard for 46 minutes during the Knicks loss, Marcus Smart has been deemed probable due to a right knee effusion. Josh Richardson missed the season opener and is still listed as probable for the next home game against the Raptors.

As far as the center spot is concerned, Robert Williams is handling it like a pro, making Al Horford's absence seem less of a hit. Since he is listed as questionable, it means that his quarantine period is over, Horford's eventual return could see decreased minutes for Enes Kanter.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Al Horford Questionable Return to Competition Reconditioning Payton Pritchard Available

Nasal Fracture; Face Mask Josh Richardson Probable Migraine Marcus Smart Probable

Right Knee Effusion

Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

In the Toronto Raptors' season opener, OG Anunoby missed seven of his nine three-point attempts in 34 minutes of action and was a -21 when on the court. Clearly, more is expected out of the 24-year-old, especially with Pascal Siakam out.

The rest of the lineup comprising of Goran Dragic and Fred VanVleet will look to step it up a notch as well if they believe in having a fighting chance against the Boston Celtics.

Boston Celtics

If Marcus Smart sits this one out as a precautionary measure, it could mean increased minutes for Dennis Schroder as playmaker. The Boston Celtics have ample scoring in their starting lineup with all five players scoring at least 15 points in the previous matchup.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has decided to stick to a nine-man rotation against the Knicks, with Schroder, Nesmith, Pritchard and Langford coming off the bench. More players are expected to come in as injuries pile up and leading players miss time.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Goran Dragic | Shooting Guard - Fred VanVleet | Small Forward - OG Anunoby | Power Forward - Scottie Barnes | Center - Precious Achiuwa

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Grant Williams | Center - Robert Williams III

