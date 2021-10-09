Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 9th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will square off against the Boston Celtics in an NBA 2021-22 preseason game at the TD Bank North Garden in Boston, MA on Saturday. Toronto's rebuilding effort will come into focus as they battle Boston's retooled lineup looking to make a deep playoff run after winning only one game in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.

After a home-and-away opening series against the Ben Simmons less-Philadelphia 76ers, the Toronto Raptors are expecting to improve after the solid performances shown by their young blood.

Rookie Scottie Barnes, defensive specialist OG Anunoby and new acquisition Precious Achiuwa have been leading the Raptors' charge in the preseason. The game against the Boston Celtics would be a good test for their development.

The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, barely edged the short-handed Orlando Magic after a blistering start. Scoring machine Jayson Tatum is expected to carry the cudgels for the Celtics in this game.

Jaylen Brown, who had a sizzling start against the Magic with 16 first-quarter points, is reportedly out of this game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine The Celtics announce that All-Star guard Jaylen Brown has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com The Celtics announce that All-Star guard Jaylen Brown has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com https://t.co/aaGPL8mwdg

New coach Ime Udoka could also pit his young role players against the Raptors' likely starting lineup without All-Sat Paskal Siakam. Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith and Romeo Langford could share more minutes on the floor.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Toronto Raptors have a few players on their injured, including Pascal Siakam who is out with a shoulder injury. Chris Boucher, who showed improvement last season, is recovering from surgery on a dislocated left middle finger.

Back-up center Khem Birch is under safety protocols, and won't join the Raptors for this game. Yuta Watanabe, meanwhile, suffered a calf strain, and will sit out the game against the Boston Celtics.

Player: Status: Reason: Siakam, Pascal Out Injury/Illness: Recovery shoulder injury Boucher, Chris Out Injury/Illness: Recovery dislocated left middle finger Birch, Khem Out Safety protocols Watanabe, Yuta Out Injury/Illness: Recovery left calf strain

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown will be out after getting a positive result in his COVID-19 mandatory test. Brown could potentially be out for the rest of the preseason.

This is a piece of disappointing news for the Celtics, as he was just beginning to get into his groove. A wrist injury had sidelined him towards the end of the last regular season and the entire playoffs.

Player: Status: Reason: Brown, Jaylen Out Injury/Illness: COVID-19 positive

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors goes hard for a short jumper against the Boston Celtics.

The Toronto Raptors used the same starting five in their first two preseason games with the Philadelphia 76ers. Coach Nick Nurse could roll out the same lineup against the Celtics to build on the decent work they've done in the preseason.

Goran Dragic, who replaced the revered Kyle Lowry, should start at point guard. Fred VanVleet owns the shooting guard slot. At small forward and power forward slots, the Toronto Raptors are likely to start OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes, respectively.

Precious Achiuwa will likely man the middle for the Toronto Raptors.

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics skies for a lay in against the Toronto Raptors.

Ime Udoka has plenty of options to tinker with his lineup after Jaylen Brown's reported positive COVID-19 test. He might put Josh Richardson in the starting five as the shooting guard. That would enable Dennis Schroder to run the offense when Marcus Smart sits down.

Jayson Tatum is expected to be the small forward unless he is rested. After Juancho Hernangomez's debut for the Boston Celtics against the Magic, Udoka could use Grant Williams for hustle and defense.

The battle for the starting center position, though, continues for the Boston Celtics. Al Horford could come in after Robert Williams started the game against the Magic.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Goran Dragic | Shooting Guard - Fred VanVleet | Small Forward - OG Anunoby | Power Forward - Scottie Barnes | Center - Precious Achiuwa.

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Grant Williams | Center - Al Horford.

