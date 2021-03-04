Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics appear to have moved past their recent troubles and are currently on a 3-game unbeaten NBA streak as they take on the Toronto Raptors in their next game, at the TD Arena.

Kemba Walker produced a big 25-point performance in their last game against NBA title hopefuls, the LA Clippers, as they ended up winning 117-112. Jaylen Brown returned to the starting 5 and produced 18 points and 5 rebounds, while Jayson Tatum has also been in scintillating form of late.

The Toronto Raptors have been struggling with injuries in recent weeks and will be expecting big performances from the likes of Kyle Lowry. Norman Powell is coming off a huge 36-point performance in their loss against the Detroit Pistons as well.

The Raptors, however, are struggling for numbers, and come up against a strong Boston Celtics lineup that has been boosted by the return of some key players in recent weeks.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Injury Updates

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have managed to hold their own despite the number of injuries they have suffered. Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Patrick McCaw and Malachi Flynn have all been ruled out owing to safety and health precautions, and might not be fit to return.

Kyle Lowry appreciation tweet



20 Pts | 11 Reb | 10 Ast | 4 3pm



Career Triple-Double: 16 pic.twitter.com/MhTOUKW3uJ — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 27, 2021

Pascal Siakam has been in solid form and is averaging more than 20 points per game, along with 1.2 steals and 7.5 rebounds per game. They might have their task cut out considering Boston Celtics’ recent form.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have climbed to 4th in the Eastern Conference standings and appear to have moved past the stuttering run of form that they had shown earlier. Jaylen Brown returned to the lineup in their last game, though Marcus Smart’s continued absence has made them defensively vulnerable in recent weeks.

Jayson Tatum and jaylen Brown are both fiit for Boston Celtics

However, the Boston Celtics have impressed in the last few games, with their victory over the LA Clippers set to boost them further. The Boston Celtics go into the match as firm favorites.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors’ injury struggles mean they will once again be struggling for numbers in their matchup against the Boston Celtics. Kyle Lowry has been consistently prolific, with Norman Powell coming off his best scoring performance of the season thus far.

Kyle Lowry has been in prolific form for the Toronto Raptors

Chris Boucher has been consistently instrumental from the bench while Matt Thomas' recent form has also been impressive. The Toronto Raptors are expected to stick to the same lineup they had last time around, with Terence Davis expected to slot in alongside Kyle Lowry.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are in top form, with all three of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker all fit and firing. Marcus Smart is still missing, with Romeo Langford also unavailable for the match against the Toronto Raptors.

They are also expected to field the same lineup that they had in their last victory over the LA Clippers. Jayson Tatum has found form in recent games, with Daniel Theis also chipping in with huge performances. Payton Pritchard and Robert Williams have been the standout players from the bench.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G Kyle Lowry, G Terence Davis, F Yuta Watanabe, F Norman Powell, C Aron Baynes.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Kemba Walker, G Jaylen Brown, F Jayson Tatum, F Tristan Thompson, C Daniel Theis.