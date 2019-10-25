Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Match Preview and Predictions - 25th October 2019

Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors travel to Boston to take on the Celtics

Match details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics

Date and time: Friday, 25 October 2019, 7:00 PM (ET)

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Last game result

Toronto Raptors: 130-122 (OT) win over the New Orleans Pelicans (22 October)

Boston Celtics: 107-93 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers (23 October)

Match overview

The Toronto Raptors overcame the New Orleans Pelicans on a thrilling opening night, and all signs point to the team staying competitive this season despite the departure of Kawhi Leonard.

While Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Fred VanVleet are undoubtedly the future of the franchise, the Raptors also have a trio of veterans that can contribute this season in Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol, and Serge Ibaka.

Meanwhile, some analysts backed the Boston Celtics to be one of the dark horses for the 19-20 season, although their defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers highlighted the uphill task that head coach Brad Stevens faces.

While Kyrie Irving was scoring 50 points for his new team, the Celtics collectively combined for just 93, and the young duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum must do more in the weeks ahead if Boston is to compete with the best in the East.

Key players

Gordon Hayward impressed against the Sixers

Toronto Raptors - Pascal Siakam

Following the departure of Leonard, Siakam was backed to grow into Toronto's star man, and the 25-year-old didn't disappoint on opening night. He scored 34 points while also pulling down 18 rebounds, and the forward is expected to build his All-Star case over the coming weeks.

Boston Celtics - Gordon Hayward

After losing Irving and Al Horford, the Celtics need Gordon Hayward to rediscover the form he showed during his time with the Utah Jazz. And, while the Celtics struggled against the Sixers, Hayward excelled, managing 25 points for just the fourth time in his Boston career. Overall, the 29-year-old appears in excellent shape, and he will be vital for the Celtics going forward.

Predicted starting lineups

Toronto Raptors: Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Marc Gasol, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet

Boston Celtics: Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, Enes Kanter, Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown

Raptors vs Celtics match prediction

Boston's offense failed to get going during their first game of the season, but expect that to change in front of a packed TD Garden. Kemba Walker will be looking to impress for his new team following an underwhelming debut, while Jaylen Brown has plenty to prove following his huge contract extension.

On the Raptors side of things, Siakam and VanVleet are the danger men, although head coach Nick Nurse will be hoping that Anunoby can make more of an impact as a starter. Ultimately, this has all the signs of a close game, although the Celtics could edge it thanks to homecourt advantage.

Where to watch Raptors vs Celtics?

There will be local coverage of the game on NBC Sports Boston from 7:00 PM (ET). Canadian fans can also catch the game on TSN. The game can also be streamed via NBA League Pass.