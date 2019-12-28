Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Match Preview and Predictions - 28th December 2019

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics

Date & Time: Saturday, 28 December 2019 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: TD Garden | Boston, MA

Last Game Results

Toronto Raptors (21-10): 118-102 loss to Boston Celtics (25 December, Wednesday)

Boston Celtics (22-7): 129-117 win over Cleveland Cavaliers (27 December, Friday)

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors roster are currently missing prominent names in Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell, and with no timetable for their return either. As the stars remain out indefinitely, the Raptors crew is trying desperate to hold the fort through some hard-fought games.

After winning five straight Toronto have now dropped two in a row, and they now get set to face their formidable opponents from the East.

The defending champions are 21-10 (0.677) to start the season, and sit at the 4th spot on the East standings, 6 games behind the Conference leaders in Milwaukee Bucks. They are top 5 in the NBA in terms of three-point percentage (37%) and steals per game (8.6), and are shooting over 45% from the field as a collective unit.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

VanVleet was a key piece of their memorable title run last year.

Advertisement

Fred VanVleet has broken out in a major way for the Raptors this season. Following up after his gritty championship campaign, the 25-year-old has started this year with a career-high scoring average of 18 points per game.

Playing over 36 minutes per contest, VanVleet recently dropped a team-high 27 points in a tough loss to the Boston Celtics. Averaging over 7 dimes per matchup, he took over the ball handling duties for his team in Kyle Lowry's absence, and did a phenomenal job.

Raptors Predicted Lineup

Serge Ibaka, OG Anunoby, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Patrick McCaw

Boston Celtics Preview

Despite missing Marcus Smart due to an eye issue, the Boston Celtics have now won five in a row to become the second best team in the Eastern Conference. They are currently hosting an impressive 22-7 (0.759) win-loss record and have won eight of their last 10 games.

It has been an exhilarating experience to witness all the pieces falling in place for Boston under their newest leader in Kemba Walker. The young core that this franchise prides itself on is starting to come alive after a dull show last season.

Key Player - Jaylen Brown

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown has dropped a combined total of 64 points in the last two games and seems to have found his groove on the court. The 23-year-old is averaging career-best scoring numbers in 20.2 points per game, as he continues to shoot over 51% from the field this season.

He is making around 40% of his three-point attempts while also averaging 1.1 steals on the defensive end of the floor. Brown's movement on the court and ability to create his own shot have been rejuvenated this season.

Celtics Predicted Lineup

Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown

Raptors vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Celtics are in the middle of their best run this season, and would be determined to beat the defending champs twice in the same week. On the other hand, the Raptors are playing hustle ball in the absence of big names, and trying to stay relevant in the East.

The scales for this matchup are tipped in favor of the hosts.

Where to watch Raptors vs Celtics?

There will be local coverage of the game on NBC Sports Boston and TSN 1/4 from 7:00 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.