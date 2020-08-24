Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics Prediction: All you need to know ahead of Eastern Conference semi-final | NBA Playoffs 2020

While the first round of the NBA playoffs is still underway, we have already seen a few teams make it to the second round. The Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 4-0, while the Toronto Raptors also swept the Brooklyn Nets with ease.

These top teams of the Eastern Conference will now meet in the second round in what we expect to be a highly competitive series. Let's have a look at the path taken by both the teams to get here.

Boston Celtics Preview

Jayson Tatum in action for the Boston Celtics

After a disastrous campaign last year, the Boston Celtics have made a wonderful comeback this season after adding Kemba Walker to their roster.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have emerged as stars in the league while Marcus Smart and Gordon Hayward have provided them with invaluable experience. They ended the regular season with a 48-24 record and were seeded third in the Eastern Conference.

In the first round, the Boston Celtics swept the Philadelphia 76ers with some excellent performances from Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker. Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis were stellar on defense against the 76ers' big man Joel Embiid.

The only cause of concern for the Boston Celtics is that Gordon Hayward is unlikely to play in this series. The Boston Celtics' young stars will have to step up if they hope to make it past the Toronto Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors in action in the first round against the Brooklyn Nets

The Toronto Raptors have had an excellent campaign so far, and had a 53-19 record in the regular season. Despite losing Kawhi Leonard before the start of the season, the defending champions have been dominant with Pascal Siakam emerging as an All-Star. They also have quality veterans such as Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol.

In the first round, the Toronto Raptors were clinical and put in great performances on both ends of the floor. The Raptors were especially stellar on the offensive end with Fred VanVleet taking off. Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby played their part as the Raptors got past the Nets effortlessly.

The major concern for the Toronto Raptors is the injury of their All-Star Kyle Lowry. His presence will be needed as the Raptors go up against one of the best defensive teams in the league, the Boston Celtics.

The Raptors have not had much success this season against the Celtics and will have to adjust their offense in order to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Early Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics Prediction

While the series has not yet begun, we predict a 4-2 victory for the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Boston Celtics have been dominant against the Raptors all season long, and won the regular season series 3-1. Moreover, the Celtics are on a roll after having defeated a powerful Philadelphia 76ers team with ease.

The Toronto Raptors struggled against the Boston Celtics' defense earlier in a loss in the seeding games . The Raptors may also have troubles if Kyle Lowry is not at his best due to his foot injury.

We look forward to an exciting series with these powerful teams taking each other on in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

