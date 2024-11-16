Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 16, 2024

The Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics matchup is one of the five games scheduled for Saturday. Toronto has struggled to start the season and has the worst record in the league at 2-11. It is also on a six-game losing streak. Boston, meanwhile, is second in the East with a 10-3 record.

The two teams have met 112 times in the regular season, with Boston holding a 70-42 lead. They met four times last season, as the Celtics swept the series. Their most recent meeting was on Jan. 15, a game that Boston won 105-96 behind Jrue Holiday’s 22 points and seven assists. Toronto was led by RJ Barrett’s 24 points.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics game details and odds

The Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST on Saturday, Nov. 16, at TD Garden. The game will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Boston and TSN. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Raptors (+900) vs. Celtics (-1600)

Spread: Raptors (+16.5) vs. Celtics (-16.5)

Total (O/U): Raptors -110 (o227.5) vs. Celtics -110 (u227.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics preview

The Raptors will play the second leg of a back-to-back after enduring a tough 99-95 loss to the Detroit Pistons in the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup on Friday. Toronto led 78-73 at the end of the third quarter but was outscored 26-17 in the final quarter. Jakob Poeltl had 25 points and 19 points, while Barrett had 22 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Toronto continues to be without key players in Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and Bruce Brown among others. Their continued absence has impeded the Raptors’ chances of being competitive.

Boston, while dealing with injury concerns of its own, has gotten off to a great start. It is coming off of a dominating 139-114 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Jayson Tatum had a near triple-double with 36 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, while Jaylen Brown had 24 points and 12 rebounds.

The defending champions have looked the part so far and should have another dominating display against the struggling Raptors.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics betting props

RJ Barrett’s points total is set at 21.5. While he had a decent outing against Detroit, he could struggle against Boston’s stellar defense. Bet on the under here.

Jayson Tatum’s point total is set at 27.5. He is averaging a career-high 30.2 points per game this season. Expect him to score at least 28 points on Saturday.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics prediction

The Celtics are heavily favored to win this game. While covering such a huge spread is always a challenge, if there’s any team that can do it, it’s probably the Celtics. This should be a moderately high-scoring game with the team total exceeding 227.7 points.

