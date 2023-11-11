Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Prediction and betting tips | November 11, 2023

The Toronto Raptors cap off their four-game road trip with a visit to TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics. Toronto has been on a roll, winning three of its last four games, including consecutive wins against the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks. Saturday night’s encounter between the Raptors and the Celtics will be the first of four games this season. The Raptors will like their chances against a team playing on the second night of a back-to-back set.

The Celtics, meanwhile, emphatically returned to the winning column by beating the Brooklyn Nets. Boston snapped a two-game losing skid at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers.

The last time the Raptors met was on Apr. 7 the previous season. A lot has changed since then. Boston, in particular, has significantly revamped its roster with the addition of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Dennis Schroder, signed in the offseason, has also made a difference for Toronto.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Team: Toronto Raptors (4-4) vs. Boston Celtics (6-2)

Date and Time: November 11, 2023 | 7:00 PM ET

Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Preview

After a 1-3 start, the Raptors have surged to a 3-1 record over their last four games. Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes have paced the team on both ends of the floor. The addition of Dennis Schroder have made them look like a well-oiled machine even after the departure of fan-favorite Fred VanVleet in the offseason.

Toronto’s offensive rating ranked near the bottom of the NBA in the first four games of the season. They’ve steadily climbed the ladder in that category, which is a big reason for their recent surge.

The Boston Celtics, before losing back-to-back games to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers, was the best team in offensive rating. They’ve since dropped to fourth but could still explode at any given time.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Predicted starting lineups

Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic has been using Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl and Dennis Schroder in the starting lineup. He is likely to continue using the same five against the Celtics.

Joe Mazzulla, unless he rests one of his best players on the second night of a back-to-back schedule, will be expected to use his usual starting unit. Kristaps Porzingis, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday are likely lining up for the Celtics at the start.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Betting tips

Jayson Tatum is the Boston Celtics’ leading scorer. The four-time All-STar is averaging 28.4 points per game this season. Tatum’s over/under points leading into the Raptors game is 26.5 points. Get -118 by going over or -104 by going under.

Jaylen Brown, Boston’s second-leading scorer at 21.4 PPG, has 22.5 over/under odds. Get -102 by going over and -120 by choosing under.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Prediction

The Toronto Raptors (+275) are +8 underdogs on the road against the Celtics (-340). Toronto last played two nights ago, which may give him a little advantage. Boston had to work hard less than 24 hours ago to beat the Brooklyn Nets. Toronto could cover the spread in this game.

Three games ago, the Celtics had the best net rating in the NBA by a wide mile. Close losses to the Timberwolves and the 76ers have dropped their advanced numbers a bit. However, they could have easily been 7-0.

Fatigue could work against the Celtics after their starters played their usual minutes to beat the Nets. Toronto’s two-day rest could prove to be decisive in this game. Boston could eke out a win to remain unbeaten at TD Garden.