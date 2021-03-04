Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - March 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an enticing Eastern Conference clash in the 2020-21 NBA, the Toronto Raptors will lock horns with the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Thursday. The two sides have met twice this season, with the Boston Celtics coming out on top on both occasions.

Riding a three-game winning streak, the Boston Celtics have ascended to the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, the inconsistent Toronto Raptors are in joint-sixth spot in the East, along with the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, March 4th, 2021; 7:00 PM PM ET (Friday; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors will once again roll out with a severely depleted roster due to the league's health and safety protocols. However, the COVID-19 outbreak plaguing the team is seemingly self-induced, as the coaching staff haven't followed relevant pandemic protocols.

The Toronto Raptors are coming off a 105-129 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Despite Norman Powell's 36-point outing, the Toronto Raptors slumped to 17-18 on the season.

They will have the odds firmly against them when they take on the red-hot Boston Celtics on Thursday.

Key Player - Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry (#7) of the Toronto Raptors

With Fred Van Vleet and Pascal Siakam sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols, the Toronto Raptors will look to Kyle Lowry to lead them from the front.

In his team's loss to the Pistons, Lowry played an extended 35 minutes from the floor, registering 21 points, six assists and four rebounds.

In 27 games this season, Kyle Lowry has averaged 18 points, 6.6 assists and 5.7 rebounds on 46.6% shooting from the field.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G Kyle Lowry, G Terence Davis, F Yuta Watanabe, F Norman Powell, C Aron Baynes.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics have been firing on all cylinders ahead of the All-Star break, recording three wins on the bounce.

They are coming off a resounding 117-112 victory against the LA Clippers, a top contender in the West. The Celtics outhustled the Clippers on the glass, drilling the long-range trey (50% accuracy) with efficiency.

Kemba Walker’s last 3 games:



25 PTS - 4 REB - 6 AST

21 PTS - 5 REB - 8 AST

32 PTS - 3 REB - 6 AST pic.twitter.com/F5ZAsltk2R — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 3, 2021

All-around performance saw the Boston Celtics earn their 18th win of the season, with as many as six players scoring in double digits.

Brad Stevens' side will now aim to continue their hot streak with another win on Thursday, seeking to capitalize on the short-handed Toronto Raptors.

Key Player – Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker (#8) of the Boston Celtics

Kemba Walker led his side to victory in his last outing, starring with a team-high 25 points to go with six assists and four rebounds in 34 minutes from the floor.

However, Walker has been facing heightened scrutiny as the Boston Celtics blowing hot and cold following his return. Now with the Boston Celtics rediscovering their mojo, Walker and co. will set their eyes on a higher seeding as the second half of the season gets underway.

In 19 games this season, Walker has averaged 18.6 points, 4.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds on 38.9% shooting from the field.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Kemba Walker, G Jaylen Brown, F Jayson Tatum, F Tristan Thompson, C Daniel Theis.

Raptors vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics are the heavy favorites, having defeated the Toronto Raptors twice already this campaign.

The Toronto Raptors, who will be rolling out without two of their top contributors, could be easy pickings for the 2021 All-Star combo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The Boston Celtics are expected to secure a blowout victory. However, the Raptors have displayed their resolve in tough situations and will fancy their chances of an upset.

Where to watch Raptors vs Celtics?

The game between the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics will be telecast on NBC Sports Boston and The Sports Network (Canada). The match will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.