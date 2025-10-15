The Toronto Raptors will travel to Massachusetts on Wednesday as they prepare to face the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. This will be their second meeting in the preseason, with the previous game yielding a 107-105 win for the Raptors.

Both teams enter this contest on the back of wins. In their last game, the Raptors defeated the Washington Wizards 113-112 in a thrilling battle, while the Celtics earned a dominant 138-107 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Boston Celtics enter their final preseason outing with a 2-1 record, aiming to close out their campaign on a positive note before the regular season tips off. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors, sitting at 3-1, will look to carry their momentum forward as they eye a fourth straight win ahead of their final preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics game details and odds

The game between the two Atlantic Division rivals is scheduled for tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can follow the game live on NBC Sports Boston and The Sports Network channels, while viewers online can livestream the game by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Toronto Raptors +3.5 -120 (o227.5) +125 Boston Celtics -3.5 -115 (u227.5) -170

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics preview

Despite starting their preseason with a loss, the Toronto Raptors enter this contest on a three-game win streak. The team began its 2025-26 campaign against the Denver Nuggets in British Columbia and was beaten 112-108. However, the Raptors have since performed exceptionally, defeating the Sacramento Kings, the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards in their following games.

After a busy summer, which saw them bolster their roster, Toronto is expected to provide competition for the playoff spots in the East. With the likes of Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes leading the charge, the team is expected to reach the postseason after a three-year hiatus.

On the other hand, the Boston Celtics have had a mixed preseason, winning two games and losing one. Their only loss was against the Toronto Raptors, and the team will be eager to seek revenge before the start of the regular season. With this game serving as their final preseason matchup, head coach Joe Mazzulla will aim to bring his newly assembled roster up to speed as they prepare to face the Philadelphia 76ers on opening night.

After losing Jayson Tatum to an ACL injury during the playoffs, the Celtics have turned their attention toward creating cap flexibility. The departures of Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porziņģis, and veteran big man Al Horford have left significant gaps in the roster. Still, with the arrivals of Anfernee Simons and Chris Boucher, Boston remains a competitive unit capable of holding its own this season.

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics predicted lineups

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley | SG: RJ Barrett | SF: Scottie Barnes | PF: Brandon Ingram | C: Sandro Mamukelashvili

Boston Celtics

PG: Derrick White | SG: Sam Hauser | SF: Jaylen Brown | PF: Xavier Tillman | C: Chris Boucher

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics prediction

Although the Toronto Raptors carry all the momentum entering this matchup, the Boston Celtics will be the favorites to win. With the contest serving as their final preparation game and with their home crowd backing them, the Celtics should earn the victory.

Our prediction: Celtics win.

