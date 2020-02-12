Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Preview and Predictions - 12th February 2020

Toronto Raptors

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets

Date & Time: Wednesday, 12 February 2020 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Last Game Results

Toronto Raptors (40-14): 137-126 win over Minnesota Timberwolves (10 February, Monday)

Brooklyn Nets (24-28): 106-105 win over Indiana Pacers (10 February, Monday)

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors beat Minnesota recently for their 15th straight win - longest active streak in the NBA - and leapfrogged to the second spot on the East standings with a much improved 40-14 (0.741) win-loss record.

Despite still missing Serge Ibaka (Illness), Marc Gasol (Hamstring) and Norman Powell (finger) on the lineup, the reigning champs are romping through their opponents in effortless fashion. They carry the second-best defensive rating (105.5) in the league right now, while also shooting 38% from the beyond the arc as a team.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

Siakam bagged his first-ever All-Star berth this season.

Pascal Siakam has embraced the role of Toronto's on-court leader after Kawhi exited the frame for good. The Cameroonian forward is putting together career-best numbers in 23.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, and leading his squad like an All-Star should.

Advertisement

Siakam's surge to glory this season has been good enough to land him a spot on the All-Star starting lineup, and rightfully so, the reigning 'Most Improved Player' has made the much-awaited leap to the next level.

Raptors Predicted Lineup

Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, OG Anunoby, Rondo Hollis Jefferson

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Kyrie Irving suffered a sprained right last week and has since missed four games. And with this clash being the last one before All-Star break, it is highly unlikely he will lace up when the Raptors come to town.

The Brooklyn Nets are placed comfortably at the 7th spot on the East standings, with a 24-28 (0.462) win-loss record, and safely on course to bag a postseason spot. With Kevin Durant rehabbing his Achilles, the Nets have been waiting for the rebuild to pick up steam as early as the 2020-21 regular season.

Key Player - Spencer Dinwiddie

Dinwiddie is scoring at a career-best rate.

Spencer Dinwiddie has started in 36 of his 51 games this year so far and averaged an impressive 21 points and 6.5 dimes per matchup for the Nets. In the absence of All-Star caliber talent on the roster, Dinwiddie has done most of the offensive heavy lifting for his team all year long.

Against the Pacers recently, the 26-year-old shooting guard made a 21-foot jumper in the dying seconds of the game to steal a crucial victory for his side.

Nets Predicted Lineup

Joe Harris, Jarrett Allen, Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince

Raptors vs Nets Match Prediction

The Raptors are playing with a purpose and will be desperately looking for their 16th straight win. The hosts are unlikely to cause an upset, considering the immense firepower and drive that the Toronto lineup is carrying.

Where to Watch Raptors vs Spurs?

There will be live coverage of the game on TSNN and YES from 8:00 PM ET. You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.