Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Match Preview and Prediction | August 17th 

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets

Date & Time: Saturday, August 17th, 2020, 4:00 PM ET (Tuesday 1:20 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Disney World, Orlando, FL

The Toronto Raptors weren’t predicted to perform well this season after losing Kawhi Leonard. Coach of the Year finalist Nick Nurse has proven everyone wrong yet again. Toronto Raptors notched their fifth consecutive 50+ win season and have locked in the no.2 seed.

On the other hand, Brooklyn Nets were projected to dominate the Eastern Conference thanks to their new additions, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Brooklyn Nets have performed well in the bubble considering that they are missing most of their star players and are a potential wild card team in the NBA Playoffs.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Toronto Raptors are looking to win the NBA championship for the second year in a row. They have been gifted a favorable matchup as Brooklyn Nets are significantly shorthanded entering this matchup. Additionally, players such as Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby have made huge jumps in production and are shooting at a very high level.

Toronto Raptors have also improved on the defensive end of the floor and are currently ranked as the no.2 defense in the league (104.7 defensive rating). Toronto Raptors have effectively erased their history of choking in the playoffs and are likely to make a deep run in the NBA Playoffs 2020.

Key Player – Fred VanVleet

Toronto Raptors v Orlando Magic

Fred VanVleet has had a great season thus far and has averaged 17.6 points a game to go along with 6.6 assists per game. He has shown incredible composure down the stretch and rarely gives up the ball. Fred VanVleet made the eventful journey from the G League to the NBA and has now cemented himself as a star player.

Fred VanVleet has been a crucial asset to the Toronto Raptors and was instrumental in their 2018-19 Playoff campaign. He will likely be matched up against Chris Chiozza, who lacks playoff experience. Keep your eye out for Fred VanVleet to take over this matchup and put up big numbers.

Raptors Predicted Lineup

Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, Norman Powell, Marc Gasol

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets have overcome significant losses to their roster and have earned the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn Nets have had an eventful time in the bubble and have a 5-3 record. They have also shown the ability to perform well against big teams and have beaten the Milwaukee Bucks and the LA Clippers in the bubble.

The Brooklyn Nets have been showing impeccable chemistry which has led to their improved ball movement. Additionally, their transition offense has been a treat to watch. The Brooklyn Nets will need to up their game on defense if they want to keep this game competitive.

Key Player – Caris LeVert

Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Clippers

Caris LeVert has had a breakout season and is currently averaging over 18 points a game. In the NBA bubble, he has improved tenfold and is currently averaging 25 points per game. Additionally, Caris LeVert has filled the leadership void and has set the tone for the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn Nets will be depending on Caris LeVert to have a big game in order to push them past the Toronto Raptors. Caris LeVert will also have the task of defending the Toronto Raptors star players.

Nets Predicted Lineup

Garrett Temple, Joe Harris, Caris LeVert, Rodions Kurucs, Jarrett Allen

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Match Prediction

The Toronto Raptors would like to start off this series on the front foot and dominate the Brooklyn Nets. Toronto Raptors are favored to win this matchup, however, the Brooklyn Nets' recent performances against top-seeded teams will give them a fighting chance.

Toronto Raptors have a deadly combination of one of the best defenses and transition offenses in the league. Brooklyn Nets need to press the Toronto Raptors early and not allow them to get into a rhythm. This matchup will definitely be an entertaining and physical one.

Where to Watch Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets?

Live coverage of the match can be seen on TNT. The same will be broadcast nationwide in the US on ESPN. You can also live-stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

