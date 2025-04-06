Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6, 2025

The Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets matchup is one of 11 games scheduled for Sunday. Toronto is 11th in the East with a 28-50 record, while Brooklyn is 12th with a 25-52 record.
The two teams have played each other 115 times in the regular season, with the Raptors holding a 63-52 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season with Toronto holding a 2-1 lead so far.
They last played on March 26 when the Raptors won 116-86 behind Orlando Robinson’s 23 points. The Nets were led by Nic Claxton’s 22 points.
Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets game details and odds
The Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday, April 6, at Barclays Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on WLNY and SN. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Moneyline: Raptors (-150) vs. Nets (+125)
Spread: Raptors (-2.5) vs. Nets (+2.5)
Total (O/U): Raptors -110 (o215) vs. Nets -110 (u215)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets preview
Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention and the games don't carry much weight. However, teams always want to end the season on a high as they look forward to the draft and the offseason.
Toronto is on a three-game losing streak and has won just four of its past 10 games. It is coming off of a 117-105 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Ja’Kobe Walter had 22 points, while Jakob Poeltl had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.
The Raptors have a long list of injuries, including Brandon Ingram, Poeltl, Immanuel Quickley and Gradey Dick, who are out. Scottie Barnes is listed as questionable with a hand injury and could play.
The Nets have won three of the past 10 games. They last played on Thursday and lost 105-90 to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. Nic Claxton led the team with 18 points but he will be rested for Sunday’s game.
Brooklyn will also be without D’Angelo Russell (ankle), Day’Ron Sharpe (knee), Cameron Johnson (back), Cam Thomas (left hamstring) and Noah Clowney (ankle).
Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets betting props
Scottie Barnes’ points total is set at 15.5. If he plays, he should easily cross that mark as he averages 18.9 points on the season.
Keon Johnson’s points total is set at 14.5. With most of Brooklyn’s stars out, he should have a bigger opportunity at scoring. Bet on the over.
Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets prediction
The oddsmakers favor the Raptors slightly on the road. We expect the same if Barnes and RJ Barrett plays. Bet on Toronto to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total goes past 215 points.
Toronto Raptors Fan? Check out the latest Toronto Raptors depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.