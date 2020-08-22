Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction and Match Preview - August 23rd, 2020| Game 4

Fixture - Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets, Game 4, Eastern Conference playoffs

Date & Time - August 23rd, 2020, 6:30 PM ET (August 24th, 2020, 4 AM IST)

Where - The Field House (WWOS), Orlando, Florida

The Toronto Raptors subjected the Brooklyn Nets to their second big humiliation in the first round, blowing them out in the 4th quarter to end game 3 at 117-92. The tightness of their defensive schemes cannot be overstated, but the Brooklyn Nets were also suffering from the absence of ace shooter Joe Harris. This series looks likely to conclude in an ignominous sweep of the 7th seeded Brooklyn Nets.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have carried their regular season momentum into the postseason. An easy draw has given them the chance to keep the energy going in the tougher stages of the season as well. Their defense looks as ready as ever to move heaven and earth. The way they stifled the Nets' offense has been really impressive - the ball denials to Jarrett Allen are just one example.

Toronto Raptors - Key Player

The 6-foot guard will be having a huge payday no matter how well the rest of his postseason goes. VanVleet was instrumental in getting the Raptors the second seed in the regular season with his two-way play, averaging 17.8 points, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He has been deadly from 3-point range in this series and proved to be the undoing of the Brooklyn Nets defense.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets will have to shoot better on their open looks from 3 to have any chance of winning this series. The swarming defense of the Toronto Raptors leaves them with few open looks in any case, nor do they have an elite dribble-penetrating facilitator on their active roster. The Nets' offense has died in the 4th quarters of the previous 2 games because of their inability to generate consistent offense.

Brooklyn Nets - Key Player

The only way there's even a remote possibility of the Brooklyn Nets ending up with a single W to their name is if Caris LeVert has a monster outing for them. The 6'6" combo guard will have a tough task getting past Lowry and vanVleet on his heels, and he will be tired chasing them around screens at the other end. Can the fleet-footed guard muster one dominant performance to give the Brooklyn Nets a glimmer of hope?

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Tyler Johnson, Caris LeVert, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Rodions Kurucs, Jarrett Allen

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Game 4 - Match Prediction

The Toronto Raptors are +10 favourites to win Game 4 as things stand in Las Vegas. There seems to be no way back for the Brooklyn Nets in the series. Their morale will be at a low with so many players out - including crucial injuries to Joe Harris. Expect another 10+ point win for the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Game 4 - Where to Watch

The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT for viewers across the USA. Viewers in New Jersey can enjoy Ian Eagle on the YES broadcast for probably the final time this season, while viewers in Canada can catch the game on Sportsnet. International viewers can stream the game via NBA League Pass.

