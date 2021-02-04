Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - February 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an exciting game in the 2020-21 NBA, the Toronto Raptors will host the Brooklyn Nets for the first time this season.

The Toronto Raptors (9-12) will enter this contest on a two-game winning streak, having bested the struggling Orlando Magic in back-to-back games. However, they will face an uphill battle against a Brooklyn Nets super team that has been firing on all cylinders this campaign.

The Brooklyn Nets (14-9) are flying high this season and are coming off a spectacular 124-120 game-time decision against the LA Clippers. The Nets' trio had a field day, helping their team clip the high-flying Clippers. They will look to continue their momentum with another victory on Friday night.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, February 5th, 2021. 7:30 PM ET (Saturday 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have a lot of ground to cover this season if they wish to make the playoffs. The 2018-19 champions lost several players in the off-season that has hampered their performances this season.

However, the Toronto Raptors seem to have rediscovered their mojo in recent times, beating the Orlando Magic 123-108 in their last outing. The highlight of the game was Fred VanVleet's epic 54-point performance - a record total by an undrafted player in league history.

Kyle Lowry impressed with a triple-double, tallying 14 points to go with ten boards and ten assists to help the Toronto Raptors win their ninth win of the season.

However, the Toronto Raptors could have their hands full against a Brooklyn Nets lineup that boasts three MVP-caliber superstars.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet has been the knight in shining armor for the Toronto Raptors this season.

He is coming off a career-high 54 point performance, where he dropped 11 tries from downtown while going perfect from the free-throw line.

VanVleet will need a similar showing on Friday night if the Toronto Raptors wish to thwart the offensive juggernaut of the star-studded Brooklyn Nets.

Toronto Raptors Starting Lineup

G Fred VanVleet, G Kyle Lowry , F Pascal Siakam , F Yuta Watanabe, C Aron Baynes.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets are coming in hot with a stellar outing against the high-flying LA Clippers. The star-studded trio combined for a whopping 90 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 14th win of the season.

📈 First Stat Survey of the season! 📈@KDTrey5 📊 2nd in the NBA in PPG (30.8)@JHarden13 📊 1st in the NBA in AST (11.2)@deandre 📊 1st in the NBA in eFG% (81.3%) and TS% (69.2%) — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 4, 2021

Kyrie Irving led the charge with a game-high 39 points, while Kevin Durant raked in 28 points to go with nine boards.

The 'Beard' James Harden has been playing the role of a facilitator with perfection. He dropped a triple-double scoring 23 points to go with a whopping 14 assists and 11 rebounds.

The Brooklyn Nets are looking scary good with each passing game and could dominate the East in the postseason.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden is playing with a team-first mentality with the Brooklyn Nets and has been the driving force behind their success this season.

Harden is averaging 24 points and 12 assists per game in nine outings for the Nets thus far. His all-around performance are a good sign for the Nets' title aspirations this campaign.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G Kyrie Irving, G James Harden, F Kevin Durant, F Joe Harris, C DeAndre Jordan.

Raptors vs Nets Match Prediction

The Toronto Raptors have momentum behind them and could upset the Brookyln Nets if Fred VanVleet lights up with another monster performance.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets have been tearing through the competition and look good to overwhelm the inconsistent Toronto Raptors. In all probability, the game could see a blow-out victory for the Nets.

Where to watch Raptors vs Nets?

The game between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets will be broadcast on ESPN, Yes Network and The Sports Network. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.